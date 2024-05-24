Utah Royals FC Returns Home to Face Kansas City Current

May 24, 2024 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

HERRIMAN, Utah - Utah Royals FC (1-8-1, 4 pts, 14th NWSL) returns home for the first time since May 3 to take on Kansas City Current (6-0-4, 22 pts, 2nd NWSL) at America First Field this Saturday, May 25 at 8:00pm MT.

The Royals look to pick up their first points since their 0-0 draw against the Houston Dash on April 27. The squad is coming off a three game away stint that ended with a 1-0 loss at the hands of North Carolina Courage at Wakemed Soccer Park.

This is the first time ever in NWSL history that a Utah team will take on a Kansas City side. It also marks the first time that Kate Del Fava will take on her former club. Newly signed international acquisitions Macey Fraser (NZL) and Ana Tejada (ESP) joined the squad this week for training and will be eager to take the field in front of the Royals faithful.

WATCH LIVE on ION :: Utah Royals FC vs. Kansas City Current | America First Field | 8:00 p.m. MT |

LISTEN via KSL Sports Radio (102.7 FM / 1160 AM) starting at 7:00 p.m. MT

The Current currently sit in 2nd in the NWSL standings, after having a stellar start to their season under new Head Coach Vlatko Andonovski. They have dropped their form in the last few matches drawing 3 out of their last 4 matches. The Royals defense will be up against the best offense in the league (25 goals scored) and will be hoping to keep Temwa Chawinga (5 goals) in check.

Following Saturday night's match in Sandy, the Royals will return to America First Field following the international break on June 8 to take on Washington Spirit at 5:30 p.m. MT (tickets are available at https://www.rsl.com/utahroyals/tickets/single).

