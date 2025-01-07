Portland Thorns FC Annoucne Jeff Agoos as New President and General Manager of Soccer Operations; Lucy Rushton and Angus McNab Join as Strategic Advisors
January 7, 2025 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)
Portland Thorns FC News Release
Portland, OR - Portland Thorns FC has announced the appointment of Jeff Agoos as the club's new President of Soccer Operations and General Manager. A five-time MLS champion and former U.S. Men's National Team defender, Agoos brings a wealth of experience and a proven track record of success to the Thorns.
Agoos is a legendary figure in American soccer, with decades of experience as both a player and executive. Over his distinguished playing career, he earned 134 caps with the U.S. Men's National Team and competed in three FIFA World Cups (1994, 1998, and 2002). He played pivotal roles at top MLS clubs, including D.C. United and the San Jose Earthquakes, where he won a record five MLS Cup championships. His outstanding contributions to the sport earned him induction into the National Soccer Hall of Fame in 2009.
After retiring in 2005, Agoos transitioned to executive leadership, serving as the Technical Director for the New York Red Bulls and, most recently, as Senior Vice President of Competition, Operations, and Medical at Major League Soccer. In these roles, he oversaw key league operations, competition integrity, and player welfare, helping to elevate MLS's global profile.
"We have performed an extensive, methodical global search for our new President and GM. It became apparent that Jeff's considerable experience in soccer operations and management makes him the ideal leader to guide the Thorns into a new era of excellence," said Michael Whitehead, Managing Director of RAJ Sports.
"I'm honored to be part of such a prestigious club. The Thorns have a renowned legacy, and my focus is to provide the leadership necessary to ensure our on-field success, keeping the team at the top of the league and competing for championships," said Agoos.
In addition to the appointment of Agoos, the Thorns today also announced that Lucy Rushton and Angus McNab will serve as Strategic Advisors to the Club.
Lucy Rushton, brings a wealth of expertise in data-driven player recruitment and development. Her previous roles include General Manager of Bay FC and Head of Technical Recruitment and Analysis for Atlanta United FC. Rushton's analytical approach will play a key role in shaping the Thorns' strategic direction.
Angus McNab is a seasoned sports industry professional known for his ability to tackle both on- and off-field challenges. With a background in sports data, analytics, and consulting, McNab has worked with various leagues and clubs globally. His strategic expertise will support the Thorns' mission of sustained success.
"We are confident that Jeff's leadership, combined with the strategic insights of Lucy and Angus, will propel the Thorns to new heights." said Thorns FC governor, Lisa Bhathal Merage. "Their combined expertise aligns perfectly with our goal of becoming the premier global women's soccer club."
RAJ Sports, the ownership group of Portland Thorns FC, remains dedicated to investing in both the club and the Portland community. This new leadership team reflects RAJ Sports' commitment to fostering a culture of excellence, innovation, and community engagement.
-------
The 2025 season is fast approaching, and fans won't want to miss the action. For season ticket or group opportunities, contact us at 503-509-5555.
• Discuss this story on the National Women's Soccer League message board...
National Women's Soccer League Stories from January 7, 2025
- Portland Thorns FC Annoucne Jeff Agoos as New President and General Manager of Soccer Operations; Lucy Rushton and Angus McNab Join as Strategic Advisors - Portland Thorns FC
- Utah Royals FC Signs Paige Monaghan to Contract Extension - Utah Royals FC
- San Diego Wave FC Names Jonas Eidevall Head Coach - San Diego Wave FC
- Naomi Girma and Jaedyn Shaw Named to 26-Player Roster for USWNT January Training Camp in Los Angeles - San Diego Wave FC
- Two Angel City Football Club Players Called up to January US Women's National Team Camp - Angel City FC
- Racing Louisville's DeMelo, Sears Earn USWNT Call-Ups - Racing Louisville FC
- Bay FC Defender Alyssa Malonson to Participate in U.S. Women's National Team January Training Camp - Bay FC
- Dickey and Williams Called up for U.S. Women's National Team January Training Camp - Seattle Reign FC
- Mandy McGlynn and Ally Sentnor Named by Emma Hayes to U.S. Women National Team January Camp in Los Angeles - Utah Royals FC
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Portland Thorns FC Stories
- Portland Thorns FC Annoucne Jeff Agoos as New President and General Manager of Soccer Operations; Lucy Rushton and Angus McNab Join as Strategic Advisors
- Portland Thorns Acquire International Roster Spot
- Portland Thorns Sign Bella Bixby to Contract Extension
- Portland Thorns FC and USWNT Legend Becky Sauerbrunn Announces Retirement
- Portland Thorns Sign Defender Daiane from Flamengo