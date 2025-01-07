Racing Louisville's DeMelo, Sears Earn USWNT Call-Ups

January 7, 2025 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

Racing Louisville FC stars Savannah DeMelo and Emma Sears were invited to the United States Women's National Team's January training camp, U.S. Soccer announced Tuesday.

The camp will be held in Los Angeles. No matches will be played.

The call-up is the first for the 26-year-old DeMelo since November 2023, when she started in a Dec. 2 win over China. In all, the California native has seven appearances for the U.S., including three starts at the 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup.

With Racing, DeMelo totaled five goals and two assists in 2024, appearing in 21 games. She is the club's all-time leading scorer.

For Sears, the call-up continues her recent run of inclusions in U.S. coach Emma Hayes's camps. The former Ohio State standout has now made three consecutive rosters, with a goal and an assist in three appearances. She's coming off an outstanding rookie campaign in which she registered five goals -- a Racing rookie record -- and an assist in 26 appearances.

The USWNT will open its 2025 schedule at the SheBelieves Cup, which kicks off Feb. 20 in Houston. The Americans play Colombia, Australia and Japan in the tournament.

