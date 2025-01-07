Naomi Girma and Jaedyn Shaw Named to 26-Player Roster for USWNT January Training Camp in Los Angeles

January 7, 2025 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

San Diego Wave FC







class="entry-title fusion-post-title">Naomi Girma and Jaedyn Shaw Named to 26-Player Roster for USWNT January Training Camp in Los Angeles

SAN DIEGO (Jan. 7, 2024) - U.S. Women's National Team head coach Emma Hayes has named a 26-player roster, including Wave defender Naomi Girma and forward Jaedyn Shaw, for the year-opening training camp being held from January 14-21 at Dignity Health Sports Park in Carson, Calif.

Although a training camp was not held at the beginning of 2024, the January training camp has been a staple of the USWNT schedule for years. This year's week of January training will not include any international matches but will be held concurrently with a 24-player Futures Camp, featuring up-and-coming USWNT prospects. That roster will be announced tomorrow.

"We want to continue to foster an environment and culture on the National Team that is player-centric and female athlete-centric and helps the players maximize their abilities," said Hayes. "Having positive, growth experiences with the USWNT will help them in their careers and help us build a deeper player pool. I'm really looking forward to getting on the field with these players and the players in the Futures Camp to get in a solid week of training with both groups without having to make adjustments for the impact that a match would have on our loading and training plan. I can't wait."

U.S. Women's National Team Roster by Position (Club; Caps/Goals) - 2025 January Training Camp

GOALKEEPERS (4): Angelina Anderson (Angel City FC; 0), Claudia Dickey (Seattle Reign FC; 0), Mandy McGlynn (Utah Royals; 1), Casey Murphy (North Carolina Courage; 20)

DEFENDERS (9): Tierna Davidson (NJ/NY Gotham FC; 65/3), Crystal Dunn (NJ/NY Gotham FC; 155/25), Naomi Girma (San Diego Wave FC; 44/2), Alyssa Malonson (Bay FC; 1/0), Tara McKeown (Washington Spirit; 0/0), Jenna Nighswonger (NJ/NY Gotham FC; 18/2), Emily Sams (Orlando Pride; 2/0), Emily Sonnett (NJ/NY Gotham FC; 103/2), Ryan Williams (North Carolina Courage; 0/0)

MIDFIELDERS (7): Sam Coffey (Portland Thorns FC; 28/1), Savannah DeMelo (Racing Louisville FC; 7/0), Hal Hershfelt (Washington Spirit; 3/0), Nealy Martin (NJ/NY Gotham FC; 0/0), Ashley Sanchez (North Carolina Courage; 28/3), Ally Sentnor (Utah Royals; 2/0), Jaedyn Shaw (San Diego Wave FC; 21/8)

FORWARDS (6): Ashley Hatch (Washington Spirit; 22/5), Emma Sears (Racing Louisville FC; 3/1), Ella Stevens (NJ/NY Gotham FC; 0/0), Alyssa Thompson (Angel City FC; 13/1), Morgan Weaver (Portland Thorns FC; 2/0), Lynn Williams (Seattle Reign FC; 75/21)

The schedule will see the USA open the tournament against Colombia on Thursday, Feb. 20 at Shell Energy Stadium in Houston (7 p.m. CT / 8 p.m. ET on TBS, Max and in Spanish on Universo and Peacock) while Japan faces Australia at 4 p.m. CT / 5 p.m. ET (Max, Universo and Peacock). The teams will then move to State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona, where the USA faces Australia on Feb. 23 at 3 p.m. MT / 5 p.m. ET (TBS, Max and in Spanish on Universo and Peacock) and Colombia takes on Japan at Noon MT / 2 p.m. ET (Max, Universo and Peacock). The final two games will take place at Snapdragon Stadium in San Diego on Feb. 26 with the USA facing Japan at 7:30 p.m. PT / 10:30 p.m. ET (TBS, Max and in Spanish on Universo and Peacock) and Australia taking on Colombia at 4:30 p.m. PT / 7:30 p.m. ET (Max, Universo and Peacock). Tickets are available on ussoccer.com.

