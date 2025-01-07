Dickey and Williams Called up for U.S. Women's National Team January Training Camp

January 7, 2025 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

Seattle Reign FC News Release







SEATTLE, WA. - Seattle Reign FC goalkeeper Claudia Dickey and forward Lynn Williams have been called into the United States Women's National Team January training camp as part of the 26-player roster named by Head Coach Emma Hayes.

This camp, a staple of the USWNT schedule, will not feature any international matches and will be held concurrently with a 24-player Futures Camp. The roster for the Futures Camp, which will feature up-and-coming USWNT prospects, will be announced tomorrow.

Dickey, who played 18 matches for the Reign during the 2024 season, is one of six uncapped players called into their first senior national team training camp. The 25-year-old was called up to a United States Women's U-23 camp in January 2022 and also played in four matches at the 2020 Concacaf Women's U-20 Championship to help the USA win the regional title, in addition to training with the team at the U-18, U-19 and U-20 levels.

Williams, who joined the Reign in December, is the third-most capped player on the January roster. With 75 appearances for the United States, she is one of just five players on the roster to have recorded more than 30 career caps. The NWSL all-time leading goalscorer made her USWNT debut in 2016 and has since recorded 25 goals and added an additional 13 assists. Most recently, she scored the game-winning goal in the USA's final match of 2024 - a 2-1 victory against the Netherlands.

All 26 players on the roster play in the NWSL, with 11 of 14 clubs represented. The camp sets the stage for the 2025 SheBelieves Cup, to be held during the February international window. As part of the tournament, the No. 1 ranked U.S. Women's National Team will host No. 7 ranked Japan, No. 15 ranked Australia and No. 21 ranked Colombia as the competition returns to its traditional six-game, three-matchday format after being played in a four-game, two-date format last year due to the new FIFA windows in years that feature the Olympic Games.

Full United States Women's National Team January Camp Roster (Club; Caps):

GOALKEEPERS (4): Angelina Anderson (Angel City FC; 0), Claudia Dickey (Seattle Reign FC; 0), Mandy McGlynn (Utah Royals; 1), Casey Murphy (North Carolina Courage; 20)

DEFENDERS (9): Tierna Davidson (NJ/NY Gotham FC; 65/3), Crystal Dunn (NJ/NY Gotham FC; 155/25), Naomi Girma (San Diego Wave FC; 44/2), Alyssa Malonson (Bay FC; 1/0), Tara McKeown (Washington Spirit; 0/0), Jenna Nighswonger (NJ/NY Gotham FC; 18/2), Emily Sams (Orlando Pride; 2/0), Emily Sonnett (NJ/NY Gotham FC; 103/2), Ryan Williams (North Carolina Courage; 0/0)

MIDFIELDERS (7): Sam Coffey (Portland Thorns FC; 28/1), Savannah DeMelo (Racing Louisville FC; 7/0), Hal Hershfelt (Washington Spirit; 3/0), Nealy Martin (NJ/NY Gotham FC; 0/0), Ashley Sanchez (North Carolina Courage; 28/3), Ally Sentnor (Utah Royals; 2/0), Jaedyn Shaw (San Diego Wave FC; 21/8)

FORWARDS (6): Ashley Hatch (Washington Spirit; 22/5), Emma Sears (Racing Louisville FC; 3/1), Ella Stevens (NJ/NY Gotham FC; 0/0), Alyssa Thompson (Angel City FC; 13/1), Morgan Weaver (Portland Thorns FC; 2/0), Lynn Williams (Seattle Reign FC; 75/21)

• Discuss this story on the National Women's Soccer League message board...





National Women's Soccer League Stories from January 7, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.