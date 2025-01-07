Bay FC Defender Alyssa Malonson to Participate in U.S. Women's National Team January Training Camp

January 7, 2025 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

San Jose, Calif. - U.S. Soccer announced today that Bay FC defender Alyssa Malonson has been selected to participate in the U.S. Women's National Team (USWNT) training camp taking place January 14-21 at Dignity Health Sports Park in Carson, Calif. Malonson is one of 26 NWSL players selected to participate.

The Bay FC defender's invitation marks her third to the senior U.S. Women's National Team. Malonson was selected to the USWNT's roster twice in 2024, first in October and again in November. She made her international debut on October 30, helping the U.S. earn a 3-0 win over Argentina and tallying an assist on her squad's second goal of the match. VIDEO CLIP. Malonson became the 17th player in USWNT history to register an assist in her first cap.

Malonson is set to return to Bay FC in 2025 after helping the club reach the playoffs in its inaugural season and record the most victories by an expansion team in league history. In 2024, she tallied over 1,300 minutes in 22 appearances in league play. The four-year pro signed a three-year contract extension with Bay FC in August, keeping her with the club through 2027.

