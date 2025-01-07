Two Angel City Football Club Players Called up to January US Women's National Team Camp

January 7, 2025 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

LOS ANGELES - Angel City Football Club (ACFC) goalkeeper Angelina Anderson and forward Alyssa Thompson and have been invited to the upcoming January US Women's National Team (USWNT) training camp. The camp, which will not include any international matches, but will be held concurrently with a 24-player Futures Camp, featuring up-and-coming USWNT prospects.

Anderson joins the USWNT senior camp for the first time in her career. She has 53 saves in 10 NWSL match appearances in all competitions for ACFC since being drafted in the second round of the 2023 NWSL Draft. However, Anderson is no stranger to the international stage, as she was the starting goalkeeper on the USA's 2018 FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup Team, playing all 270 minutes of the tournament.

Thompson rejoins Head Coach Emma Hayes and the USWNT as Hayes prepares to shape her roster for the 2025 SheBelieves Cup. Thompson, who has 13 caps with the USWNT, made her international debut on October 7, 2022 versus England; she is the youngest player to debut for the USA since 2016. Thompson scored her first goal for the USWNT against Iceland on October 24, 2024 in Austin, Texas.

The 2025 SheBelieves Cup will begin for the USWNT on Thursday, February 20 against Colombia at Shell Energy Stadium in Houston, Texas, which will air on TBS and Max and in Spanish on Universo and Peacock. The team will then head to State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona to face Australia on February 23 at 2 p.m. PT, which will stream on Max, Universo, and Peacock.

