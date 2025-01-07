Utah Royals FC Signs Paige Monaghan to Contract Extension

January 7, 2025 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

Utah Royals FC News Release







HERRIMAN, Utah - Utah Royals announces the extension of forward Paige Monaghan's contract through 2027.

Monaghan joined Royalty via the 2024 NWSL Expansion Draft when URFC selected her with the fourth pick from Racing Louisville FC where she scored three goals in 22 appearances. Leading URFC through the 2024 Return of Royalty campaign, Monaghan logged three goals and three assists in 1,777 minutes across NWSL Regular Season action and the NWSL x LIGA MX Femenil Summer Cup. The forward became the 100th NWSL player to notch 100 career NWSL appearances in a 1-0 loss at NJ/NY Gotham FC on Sep. 22 in front of a hometown crowd for the New Jersey native.

"The club is elated to secure Paige for several more seasons. Paige has been a key part to our first year and the progress we have made" said URFC Sporting Director Kelly Cousins. "Her leadership as a person and as a player has helped create an incredible locker room, in addition to her service to the Utah community both on and off the field."

Monaghan notched her first NWSL regular season goal with the Blue-and-Gold in the second meeting against expansion sibling Bay FC. Isolating herself on the left wing, Monaghan received a perfectly placed long ball from midfielder Ana Tejada. Taking two touches to cut inside and turn Bay FC defender, Monaghan fired from outside the box towards the near post beating the outstretched arms of Katelyn Rowland. URFC would go on to win the match 2-1 in front of 14,539 fans at America First Field, the second-largest crowd of the Return of Royalty.

UTAH ROYALS FC ROSTER (January 7, 2025):

GOALKEEPERS (3): Mandy McGlynn, Cristina Roque, Mia Justus

DEFENDERS (6): Kate Del Fava, Imani Dorsey, Olivia Griffitts, Madison Pogarch, Kaleigh Riehl, Lauren Flynn

MIDFIELDERS (9): Mikayla Cluff, Dana Foederer, Macey Fraser, Emily Gray, Ana Tejada, Agnes Nyberg, Ally Sentnor, Claudia Zornoza, Alexis Loera

FORWARDS (6): Cloé Lacasse, Paige Monaghan, Brecken Mozingo, Mina Tanaka, Michele Vasconcelos, KK Ream

Key 2024/25 NWSL Offseason Dates & Roster Mechanisms:

(Dates, Times [MT] - Subject to Change)

Wed. Dec 11 - End of Season Process Waiver Wire commences

Thurs. Dec 12 - End of Season Process Waiver Wire concludes

Fri. Dec 13 - Trade window opens

Fri. Dec 20 - Transaction moratorium begins

Fri. Dec 28 - Transaction moratorium ends; Trade Window opens

Tues. Jan 14 - Final day to trade players before updated CBA parameters

