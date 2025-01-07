Mandy McGlynn and Ally Sentnor Named by Emma Hayes to U.S. Women National Team January Camp in Los Angeles

January 7, 2025 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

Utah Royals FC News Release







HERRIMAN, Utah and CHICAGO, Illinois - Utah Royals FC goalkeeper Mandy McGlynn and midfielder Ally Sentnor have been named by U.S. Women's National Team head coach Emma Hayes to a 26-player roster for the year-opening training camp which will be held from January 14-21 at Dignity Health Sports Park in Carson, Calif.

McGlynn earned her first USWNT cap in October 2024, recording a clean sheet in a 3-0 victory over Argentina. The standout Royals goalkeeper had a record setting season for the Royals in 2024, logging 84 saves during the regular season, a record previously held by Nicole Barnhart. McGlynn was nominated for Save of the Week eight times, winning once for her push save against Washington Spirit on June 8th.

Sentnor recorded her first senior USWNT cap in front of 76,000+ fans at a packed Wembley Stadium in London, entering late for Lindsay Horan in a 0-0 draw. Three days later, Coach Hayes called on Sentnor again, this time in the closing minutes of a 2-1 victory over the Netherlands at Bingoal Stadium. The Rookie of the Year nominee enjoyed a breakout season for the Royals in 2024 after being selected as the number one overall pick of the 2024 NWSL Draft. Sentnor led URFC goal scorers in all competitions with seven while logging three goals and four assists in 21 starts of NWSL play.

Although a training camp was not held at the beginning of 2024, the January training camp has been a staple of the USWNT schedule for years. This year's week of January training will not include any international matches but will be held concurrently with a 24-player Futures Camp, featuring up-and-coming USWNT prospects. That roster will be announced tomorrow.

The roster for the USWNT January training camp does not feature any of the USA's European-based players as it is taking place outside an official FIFA international window. In addition, the "Triple Espresso" front line of Trinity Rodman, Sophia Smith and Mallory Swanson will not attend as each continues off-season rest and recovery from injuries. Midfielder Rose Lavelle, who recently underwent ankle surgery, will also not attend. With just 11 of the 22 members of the 2024 gold medal-winning Olympic Team attending camp, that provides opportunities for other players. To that end, Hayes has called in six uncapped players who will be attending their first senior team training camp and a total of 13 players who have three or fewer caps.

"We want to continue to foster an environment and culture on the National Team that is player-centric and female athlete-centric and helps the players maximize their abilities," said Hayes. "Having positive, growth experiences with the USWNT will help them in their careers and help us build a deeper player pool. I'm really looking forward to getting on the field with these players and the players in the Futures Camp to get in a solid week of training with both groups without having to make adjustments for the impact that a match would have on our loading and training plan. I can't wait."

U.S. Women's National Team Roster by Position (Club; Caps/Goals) - 2025 January Training Camp

GOALKEEPERS (4): Angelina Anderson (Angel City FC; 0), Claudia Dickey (Seattle Reign FC; 0), Mandy McGlynn (Utah Royals; 1), Casey Murphy (North Carolina Courage; 20)

DEFENDERS (9): Tierna Davidson (NJ/NY Gotham FC; 65/3), Crystal Dunn (NJ/NY Gotham FC; 155/25), Naomi Girma (San Diego Wave FC; 44/2), Alyssa Malonson (Bay FC; 1/0), Tara McKeown (Washington Spirit; 0/0), Jenna Nighswonger (NJ/NY Gotham FC; 18/2), Emily Sams (Orlando Pride; 2/0), Emily Sonnett (NJ/NY Gotham FC; 103/2), Ryan Williams (North Carolina Courage; 0/0)

MIDFIELDERS (7): Sam Coffey (Portland Thorns FC; 28/1), Savannah DeMelo (Racing Louisville FC; 7/0), Hal Hershfelt (Washington Spirit; 3/0), Nealy Martin (NJ/NY Gotham FC; 0/0), Ashley Sanchez (North Carolina Courage; 28/3), Ally Sentnor (Utah Royals; 2/0), Jaedyn Shaw (San Diego Wave FC; 21/8)

FORWARDS (6): Ashley Hatch (Washington Spirit; 22/5), Emma Sears (Racing Louisville FC; 3/1), Ella Stevens (NJ/NY Gotham FC; 0/0), Alyssa Thompson (Angel City FC; 13/1), Morgan Weaver (Portland Thorns FC; 2/0), Lynn Williams (Seattle Reign FC; 75/21)

This training camp will set the stage for the 2025 SheBelieves Cup, which will be held during a FIFA window, making all European-based players available for selection. At the 2025 SheBelieves Cup, the world's top-ranked U.S. Women's National Team will host Japan (#7 in the current FIFA Women's World Rankings), Australia (#15) and Colombia (#21) as the competition returns to its traditional six-game, three-matchday format after being played in a four-game, two-date format last year due to the new FIFA windows in years that feature the Olympic Games.

The schedule will see the USA open the tournament against Colombia on Thursday, Feb. 20 at Shell Energy Stadium in Houston (7 p.m. CT / 8 p.m. ET on TBS, Max and in Spanish on Universo and Peacock) while Japan faces Australia at 4 p.m. CT / 5 p.m. ET (Max, Universo and Peacock). The teams will then move to State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona, where the USA faces Australia on Feb. 23 at 3 p.m. MT / 5 p.m. ET (TBS, Max and in Spanish on Universo and Peacock) and Colombia takes on Japan at Noon MT / 2 p.m. ET (Max, Universo and Peacock). The final two games will take place at Snapdragon Stadium in San Diego on Feb. 26 with the USA facing Japan at 7:30 p.m. PT / 10:30 p.m. ET (TBS, Max and in Spanish on Universo and Peacock) and Australia taking on Colombia at 4:30 p.m. PT / 7:30 p.m. ET (Max, Universo and Peacock). Tickets are available on ussoccer.com.

• Discuss this story on the National Women's Soccer League message board...





National Women's Soccer League Stories from January 7, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.