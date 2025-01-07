San Diego Wave FC Names Jonas Eidevall Head Coach

January 7, 2025 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

San Diego - San Diego Wave FC announced today that Jonas Eidevall will be the Club's new head coach. Eidevall is the second full-time head coach in Club history.

"I am honored and proud to be named the head coach of San Diego Wave FC," said Eidevall. "This is a club with a clear vision for success, both on and off the field, and I am grateful for the trust placed in me to lead this talented team by the Leichtman-Levine Family and Camille Ashton. San Diego is a city with passionate fans and a vibrant fútbol culture, and I'm eager to contribute to building a winning legacy here. Together with the players, staff, and supporters, I look forward to achieving great things and making unforgettable memories for this club."

Eidevall, 41, brings more than a decade of head coaching experience and an impressive track record of success at the club level. Most recently, Eidevall managed Arsenal Women, where he led the club to three consecutive top-three finishes in the Women's Super League (WSL). During his tenure, Arsenal won back-to-back FA Women's League Cup titles (2023, 2024) and reached the semifinals of the UEFA Women's Champions League (2023), marking the club's best European performance in a decade.

"Jonas's arrival marks the beginning of a new era for San Diego Wave FC," said Club Owner Lauren Leichtman. "His leadership, vision, and track record of success make him an excellent fit for this role to guide our club forward. We are excited for this next chapter and are confident Jonas will build a culture within the team that not only competes for championships but also inspires our fans and represents the values of San Diego."

Over his three seasons at Arsenal, Eidevall went 80-18-22 across all competitions, making him the winningest manager in the club's history. Under his leadership, Arsenal scored 242 goals and conceded just 97 during his tenure.

"After an extensive global search, Jonas emerged as the ideal head coach for San Diego Wave," said General Manager and Sporting Director Camille Ashton. "His experience, tactical expertise, and ability to develop players stood out throughout the process. Jonas has a proven track record of building teams that are competitive, cohesive, and dynamic. We are confident he will help us reach new heights and continue to drive our success on the pitch."

Before joining Arsenal, Eidevall led FC Rosengård in the Swedish Damallsvenskan, managing the team in two separate stints (2013-14, 2018-21). With Rosengård, he won three league titles (2013, 2019, 2020) and the Svenska Cupen Damer championship (2018). Eidevall also helped the club advance to the quarterfinals of the UEFA Women's Champions League in 2020.

Eidevall began his coaching career as an assistant at Lunds BK in Sweden before becoming head coach of the club. He then transitioned to assistant roles at FC Rosengård before being promoted to head coach.

A native of Borås, Sweden, Eidevall holds a UEFA Pro License.

