Portland Fire vs. Chicago Sky: FULL GAME HIGHLIGHTS: June 24, 2026

Published on June 25, 2026 under Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Portland Fire YouTube Video







The Chicago Sky defeat the Fire 101-78 in a statement win

Skylar Diggins: 15 PTS | 6 AST | 3 REB Sydney Taylor: 14 PTS | 4 AST | 2 3PM Jacy Sheldon: 14 PTS | 3 AST | 2 BLKS

The 30th season of the WNBA is here.







Women's National Basketball Association Stories from June 25, 2026

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