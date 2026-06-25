Portland Fire vs. Chicago Sky: FULL GAME HIGHLIGHTS: June 24, 2026
Published on June 25, 2026 under Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)
Portland Fire YouTube Video
The Chicago Sky defeat the Fire 101-78 in a statement win
Skylar Diggins: 15 PTS | 6 AST | 3 REB Sydney Taylor: 14 PTS | 4 AST | 2 3PM Jacy Sheldon: 14 PTS | 3 AST | 2 BLKS
The 30th season of the WNBA is here.
Check out the Portland Fire Statistics
Women's National Basketball Association Stories from June 25, 2026
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- Sky Secure Dominant Win over Fire at Home, 101-78 - Chicago Sky
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- Game Notes: Atlanta Dream 66, Golden State Valkyries 77 - Atlanta Dream
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