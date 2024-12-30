Popoff Traded to Hat Tricks

December 30, 2024 - Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL)

Columbus River Dragons News Release







COLUMBUS, GA - The Columbus River Dragons have traded defenseman Jordan Popoff to the Danbury Hat Tricks for future considerations.

The trade marks the first step in the River Dragons upcoming process of paring its roster down towards 19 players. With the return of players from injured reserve or inactive lists, Columbus must make some hard decisions when it comes to roster movement.

Popoff has appeared in 35 games for the River Dragons across two seasons, posting 2-11-13 in that span. He has also spent time with the Carolina Thunderbirds and Knoxville Ice Bears (SPHL) previously.

Columbus is back in action this weekend as they travel to Athens to take on the Rock Lobsters Friday and Saturday night before returning home Friday, January 10 at 7:35 pm and Saturday, January 11 at 7:05 pm against the Carolina Thunderbirds. Tickets for all remaining River Dragons home games are on sale now through the Columbus Civic Center Box Office and online at TicketMaster.com.

