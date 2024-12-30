New Haven Hockey Night - Beasts of New Haven: January 18
December 30, 2024 - Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL)
Danbury Hat Tricks News Release
DANBURY - The Danbury Hat Tricks are proud to honor the Beast of New Haven for New Haven Hockey Night at the Danbury Ice Arena on Jan. 18 at 7:00 p.m. when the Hat Tricks take on the Motor City Rockers. The Hat Tricks will be wearing custom Beast-themed jerseys during the game which will be auctioned off through the Dash app. More information regarding the jersey auction will be released at a later date.
The night is proudly sponsored by TK's American Cafe.
The Beast of New Haven were an American Hockey League (AHL) team that competed during the 1997-98 and 1998-99 seasons. Based in New Haven, Connecticut, the team played its home games at the historic New Haven Coliseum. The franchise was previously known as the Carolina Monarchs (1995-1997) and originated as the Greensboro Monarchs (1989-1995).
The Beast served as the AHL affiliate for two National Hockey League (NHL) teams, the Carolina Hurricanes and the Florida Panthers. Despite their short-lived existence, the Beast of New Haven and their eclectic logo left a mark on the city's sports history, representing a vibrant chapter in New Haven's hockey legacy
Single-game tickets and full/partial season membership plans are still available for purchase. If you are interested, email herm@danburyhattricks.com or go to Tixr.
