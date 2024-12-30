Sea Wolves Fall to Thunderbirds, 5-1

December 30, 2024 - Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL)

Mississippi Sea Wolves News Release







The Sea Wolves and Thunderbirds played to a 5-4 season series last season. As they met for the first of just four meetings in the 2024-2025 season with all four happening in Mississippi both teams entered in off losing efforts the previous weekend.

Carolina got off to an aggressive start attacking the Sea Wolves with 17 shots in the first period, but it was a power play goal that left the only mark on the scoreboard as Zach White, recently returned from the ECHL, went coast to coast and put one over the glove of Ed Coffey at 14:18 of the first for the 1-0 lead.

The second period saw an outpouring of goals all from Carolina as Andrey Simonchyk, Joseph Kennedy, and Petr Panacek all found a way to beat Coffey despite the big goaltender making impressive saves throughout the first 40 minutes.

The Sea Wolves got a little luck in the form of a five on three power play as Dalton Anderson spoiled a potential shutout for Mario Cavaliere 12:47 into the third period on his own rebound to cut the lead to 4-1. White found the back of the net again however at 18:01 to end any hope of a comeback.

Coffey stopped 30 of 35 in the loss.

The Sea Wolves return to the ice tomorrow night against the Thunderbirds at 6:05 pm. Get your tickets online on Ticketmaster.com the Ticketmaster app or by stopping by the box office.

