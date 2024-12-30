Pregame Public Skate January 4 from 5-6PM
December 30, 2024 - Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL)
Danbury Hat Tricks News Release
DANBURY - For the first time EVER, the Danbury Hat Tricks are inviting fans to the arena early for a pregame public skate before the Hat Tricks face-off with the HC Venom on Saturday, Jan. 4.
All fans with a valid ticket to the game will get free entry to the open skate.
The event starts at 5 p.m. and ends at 6 p.m. Skate rentals will be available.
Single-game tickets and full/partial season membership plans are still available for purchase. If you are interested, email herm@danburyhattricks.com or go to Tixr.
To stay up to date on all things Danbury Hat Tricks hockey, go to danburyhattricks.com and follow the team on Facebook, Instagram, X, and TikTok (@DanburyHatTricks).
