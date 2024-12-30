Pregame Public Skate January 4 from 5-6PM

December 30, 2024 - Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL)

Danbury Hat Tricks News Release







DANBURY - For the first time EVER, the Danbury Hat Tricks are inviting fans to the arena early for a pregame public skate before the Hat Tricks face-off with the HC Venom on Saturday, Jan. 4.

All fans with a valid ticket to the game will get free entry to the open skate.

The event starts at 5 p.m. and ends at 6 p.m. Skate rentals will be available.

Single-game tickets and full/partial season membership plans are still available for purchase. If you are interested, email herm@danburyhattricks.com or go to Tixr.

To stay up to date on all things Danbury Hat Tricks hockey, go to danburyhattricks.com and follow the team on Facebook, Instagram, X, and TikTok (@DanburyHatTricks).

• Discuss this story on the Federal Prospects Hockey League message board...





Federal Prospects Hockey League Stories from December 30, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.