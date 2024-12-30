Despite Early Goal Sea Wolves Fall to Thunderbirds 4-1

December 30, 2024 - Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL)

Game two of four in the Sea Wolves and Thunderbirds matchup kicked off after a resounding 5-1 win for the Thunderbirds on Friday night. The Sea Wolves having struggled early in the season continue to look up from the bottom of the standings board and are trying to find their way back into a playoff position, to do so will require wins, something that has been hard to come by in the first part of the season.

Mississippi came out strong in night two firing away at Boris Babik putting up 11 shots in the first period after only firing 14 in the entire game on Friday. Dalton Anderson continued riding his hot stick finding the back of the net after Max Barrington sent a puck off the back boards that bounced out right to Anderson in front of the net who tucked it neatly below Babik for the 1-0 lead at 18:05 of the first period.

The Thunderbirds took advantage of some lackadaisical passing on the power play that ended up springing Zach White in front of the net as the penalty expired and gave the Thunderbirds a tying goal at the 9:07 mark of the second period of play.

Carolina found their footing in the third however on a carry over power play from period two Captain Jon Buttitta put the Thunderbirds ahead 2-1 just 1:02 into the frame. The Thunderbirds added on with a Clay Keeley goal 14:23 into the third to give Carolina a commanding 3-1 lead before an empty net goal on the penalty kill from James Farmer-Valente to finish off Mississippi 4-1.

Best stopped 31 of 34 in the loss.

The Sea Wolves are right back at it tomorrow afternoon with a 4 pm start against the Columbus River Dragons. Get your tickets on Ticketmaster, the Ticketmaster app or at the Box Office!

