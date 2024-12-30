River Dragons Stifle Sea Wolves 4-0

December 30, 2024 - Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL)

Mississippi Sea Wolves News Release







The Sea Wolves closed out a three in three weekend against the Columbus River Dragons as both teams came in off a losing effort on Saturday night. As the River Dragons look to regain second place Mississippi continues to search for a way out of the basement of the Continental division.

It took a full twenty minutes but Columbus found their footing in the period of the long change as Ryan Hunter started things off after a cross zone pass left him wide open just 1:26 into the second period beating Ed Coffey. 2:44 later Justin MacDonald added another to the River Dragons total to put Columbus up 2-0. A third goal in the period by Kirk Underwood on the power play sent Coffey to the bench for Sam Best.

Nolan Slachetka scored just two minutes into the third period on the power play to beat Best for the 4-0 lead. The Sea Wolves couldn't beat Matt Peitizian despite putting up 38 shots on goal.

Coffey stopped 15 of 18 in the loss while Best stopped 21 of 22.

The Sea Wolves will be in action on New Years Eve from Athens. Follow along on Youtube!

