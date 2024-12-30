Complimentary Kids Club Ticket January 3-4

December 30, 2024 - Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL)

Danbury Hat Tricks News Release







DANBURY - This weekend, when the Hat Tricks host the HC Venom on Friday, Jan. 3 at 7:30 p.m. and Saturday, Jan. 4 at 7:00 p.m., all Kids Club members receive a complimentary ticket to the games.

The Kids Club is free to join and open to all kids age 14 and under! Sign up to learn more.

Existing members will receive an email shortly with more information.

Single-game tickets and full/partial season membership plans are still available for purchase. If you are interested, email herm@danburyhattricks.com or go to Tixr.

