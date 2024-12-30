Hat Tricks Acquire Jordan Popoff from Columbus for Cash Considerations

DANBURY - The Danbury Hat Tricks have acquired defenseman Jordan Popoff from the Columbus River Dragons for cash considerations. In addition, the Hat Tricks released defensemen Dustin Henning and Connor Mullins.

Popoff, 26, is in his second professional season. He appeared in 13 games for the Columbus River Dragons last year, recording one goal and two assists. Columbus re-acquired the 6-foot-2 defenseman in a trade with Dashers Hockey on Sept. 17.

Popoff initially joined the River Dragons as a free agent during the 2023-24 season after brief stints with the Knoxville Ice Bears (SPHL) and the Carolina Thunderbirds. In his debut season with Columbus, he recorded one goal, nine assists, and a plus-17 rating.

A Calgary, Alberta, native, Popoff played collegiate hockey at the University of Johnstown (ACHA). Over four seasons, he appeared in 116 games, collecting six goals and 20 assists for 26 points.

Welcome to Danbury, Jordan!

