Game Preview: New Year's Eve Tradition Continues

December 30, 2024 - Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL)

Port Huron Prowlers News Release







The Port Huron Prowlers and Motor City Rockers will meet at Big Boy Arena on New Year's Eve for the third-straight season. Each team has won one of these previous meetings.

The Prowlers traveled to Athens over the weekend to take on the Rock Lobsters for the first time. On Friday, they battled back from a 2-0 deficit to tie the score in the third but eventually fell 3-2 in regulation. Saturday, Port Huron held a 3-1 lead heading into the third, but Athens roared back to tie the score before eventually winning on Carter Shinkaruk's overtime winner. The Prowlers are fourth in the Empire Division at 10-11-3 with 29 points.

The Rockers hosted the last-place Dashers for a pair of games last weekend. Friday, Ricky Gonzalez made 45 saves for his second shutout of the season and TJ Sneath scored twice as Motor City won 3-0. The next night, four Rockers recorded multi-point games and a late Dashers comeback attempt fell short. Motor City held on for a 4-3 win to sweep the series. The Rockers sit fifth in the Empire, one point behind the Prowlers at 10-11-1.

SEASON SERIES (PROWLERS LEAD 4-1)

Nov. 1 @ Port Huron: Prowlers 5, Rockers 1

Nov. 2 @ Motor City: Prowlers 3, Rockers 1

Nov. 27 @ Port Huron: Prowlers 2, Rockers 1

Dec. 13 @ Port Huron: Rockers 4, Prowlers 0

Dec. 14 @ Motor City: Prowlers 2, Rockers 1 (SO)

LAST MEETING

A goalie duel between Reid Cooper and Ricky Gonzalez ended with a Port Huron shootout win. Matt Graham tied the score in the third to send it beyond regulation. Reggie Millette and Alex Johnson scored in the skills competition while Cooper stopped both Rockers attempts.

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Prowlers - Isiah Parris (F) - Parris returned from the IR on Saturday to play his first game in nearly two months. He was injured against Motor City on November 1 on a hit by Avery Smith.

Rockers - Trevor Babin (G) - Babin returned from injury last weekend and put together a 37-save performance for his first regulation win of the season. Last New Year's Eve, he fought Daniel Chartrand at the end of a wild game.

STAT CENTRAL

Alex Johnson (PHP) leads all FPHL defensemen with 24 points...Eli Rivers (MCR) is tied for the team lead in goals (11) and assists (12) with different teammates. He holds the outright lead in points (23)...The Prowlers have played their last four games against Continental Division opponents (last in-division game was Dec. 14 at Motor City)...Both the Prowlers and Rockers have won three games in a row once this season

GAME SCHEDULE

Dec. 31, 3:05 P.M. at Big Boy Arena (Fraser, MI)

The game will be available live on the PHP Network YouTube channel.

