Playoff Tickets on Sale Now

September 1, 2024 - Atlantic League (AtL)

Lancaster Stormers News Release







The Stormers are on a quest to clinch a playoff berth and make history as the first team in Atlantic League history to win three consecutive titles! Our magic number is down to 10-a combination of our victories and York and Long Island's losses. The race is on, and we're ready to make history! GET YOUR TICKETS NOW!

Buy Tickets for 9/17

Buy Tickets for 9/18

Should we not make it, tickets will be refunded or you may roll your credit into a season ticket plan for 2025!

Playoffs Schedule:

DIVISION CHAMPIONSHIP SERIES (best 3/5)

Tuesday, September 17 - Sunday, September 22

Tuesday, 9/17 - Game 1 - HOME vs. York Revolution

Wednesday, 9/18, Game 2 - HOME vs. York Revolution

Friday, 9/20, Game 3 - AT York Revolution

Saturday, 9/21, Game 4 (if necessary) - AT York Revolution

Sunday, 9/22, Game 5 (if necessary) - AT York Revolution

If the Stormers were to win the North Division and advance, the Championship schedule would be as follows:

ALPB CHAMPIONSHIP SERIES (best 3/5)

Tuesday, September 24 - Sunday, September 29

Tuesday, 9/24, Game 1 - AT South Division Champion

Wednesday, 9/25, Game 2 - AT South Division Champion

Friday, 9/27, Game 3 - Home vs. South Division Champion

Saturday, 9/28, Game 4 (if necessary) - Home vs. South Division Champion

Sunday, 9/29, Game 5 (if necessary) - Home vs. South Division Champion

• Discuss this story on the Atlantic League message board...





Atlantic League Stories from September 1, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.