Playoff Tickets on Sale Now
September 1, 2024 - Atlantic League (AtL)
Lancaster Stormers News Release
The Stormers are on a quest to clinch a playoff berth and make history as the first team in Atlantic League history to win three consecutive titles! Our magic number is down to 10-a combination of our victories and York and Long Island's losses. The race is on, and we're ready to make history! GET YOUR TICKETS NOW!
Buy Tickets for 9/17
Buy Tickets for 9/18
Should we not make it, tickets will be refunded or you may roll your credit into a season ticket plan for 2025!
Playoffs Schedule:
DIVISION CHAMPIONSHIP SERIES (best 3/5)
Tuesday, September 17 - Sunday, September 22
Tuesday, 9/17 - Game 1 - HOME vs. York Revolution
Wednesday, 9/18, Game 2 - HOME vs. York Revolution
Friday, 9/20, Game 3 - AT York Revolution
Saturday, 9/21, Game 4 (if necessary) - AT York Revolution
Sunday, 9/22, Game 5 (if necessary) - AT York Revolution
If the Stormers were to win the North Division and advance, the Championship schedule would be as follows:
ALPB CHAMPIONSHIP SERIES (best 3/5)
Tuesday, September 24 - Sunday, September 29
Tuesday, 9/24, Game 1 - AT South Division Champion
Wednesday, 9/25, Game 2 - AT South Division Champion
Friday, 9/27, Game 3 - Home vs. South Division Champion
Saturday, 9/28, Game 4 (if necessary) - Home vs. South Division Champion
Sunday, 9/29, Game 5 (if necessary) - Home vs. South Division Champion
