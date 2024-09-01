Dirty Birds Fall to High Point 9-4

(Charleston, WV) - The Dirty Birds fell to High Point 9-4 to even the series 1-1. Charleston still had a four-game lead over the Rockers in the second half standings.

The Birds led 4-1 in the, but the Rockers tied the game in the sixth inning with four doubles. In the seventh, they took the lead off a sacrifice flyout. High Point would continue to add to their lead with one run in the eighth and three in the ninth.

Bryan Quillens took his first loss of the season after allowing the go-ahead run in the seventh inning. The Dirty Birds bats were hot with 11 hits, but they left 13 runners on base.

Tomorrow is a crucial double header starting at 4:05pm. It is the final time High Point and Charleston square off as they both are in the playoff hunt.

