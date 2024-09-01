Saturday Game Suspended; Doubleheader Monday

September 1, 2024 - Atlantic League (AtL)

Lexington Legends News Release







LEXINGTON, KY - With lightning and rain continuing through the evening and continuing to move in to the area, the Saturday, August 31st, game between the Lexington Legends and the Southern Maryland Blue Crabs was suspended in the bottom of the 1st inning, with the Legends leading 5-0.

That game will be resumed on Monday, September 2nd as the first game of a double-header for the day at 12:00 PM, and will be a full 9-inning game. Game 2 will begin 30 minutes after the conclusion of the first, and will be a 7-inning game. As a part of the Legends' Labor Day celebration, hot dogs will be $3 and burgers will be $4 all day!

Fans who held tickets to the game on August 31st can redeem their tickets at the box office for Monday or any remaining game of the Legends' 2024 season.

Tonight's game starting at 7:00 PM remains unaffected and will proceed as scheduled. Fans can get tickets at LexingtonLegends.com but act fast as the season is ending on September 15th!

• Discuss this story on the Atlantic League message board...





Atlantic League Stories from September 1, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.