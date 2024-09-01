Revs Break League Stolen Base Record in Sunday's Twinbill

September 1, 2024 - Atlantic League (AtL)

York Revolution News Release







(York, Pa.): The York Revolution saw their offensive struggles continue on Sunday, dropping both games of a doubleheader to the Staten Island FerryHawks, falling 2-1 in game one and 5-2 in game two. The Revs made history on the day, however, setting the league's record for stolen bases in a single season.

Staten Island grabbed a quick lead in the opener as Luis Castro doubled with one out in the first and scored the game's first run on a groundout by Pablo Sandoval.

A defensive highlight came in the second when catcher Roldani Baldwin, acquired via trade from Staten Island before the game, cut down a runner trying to steal second base to end the inning.

The Revs loaded the bases with nobody out against reliever John LaRossa in the fourth inning and tied the game when Alejandro Rivero grounded into a fielder's choice to even things at 1-1. LaRossa bounced back in a big turning point, getting the next two hitters to ground out to keep the game tied.

Jackson Loftin put Staten Island up in the fifth with a single through the left side, and York was unable to answer back in the fifth or sixth innings.

Alfredo Reyes walked against Josh James to lead off the bottom of the seventh inning but was stranded in scoring position to end the game as York mustered just three hits as a team.

Game two did not start much better as Kolby Johnson drove a leadoff homer to right center field. It was Johnson's second leadoff home run vs York with the other coming July 12 at Staten Island.

Loftin singled to lead off the third and moved up to second base on a foul out to right field. On the play, Alerick Soularie fell victim to an apparent injury in the corner and was forced to leave the game. Loftin stole third base and scored on a wild pitch. Later in the inning, Sandoval fouled off tough two-strike pitches from Revs starter Jon Olsen (10-3) and eventually drove home a run with a single, spotting Staten Island an early 3-0 cushion.

Matt McDermott knocked a one out single in the bottom of the third and stole second base for York's 305th steal as a team on the season.

Rudy Martin Jr doubled home McDermott on a liner down the right field line to put York on the board and proceeded to steal third base for a league record number 306, as York broke the previous mark set by Gastonia in 2022.

David Washington drove home Martin Jr with a double down the right field line of his own, bringing York within a run at 3-2.

Staten Island rookie catcher David Melfi got those two runs back with his first professional home run on a two-out, two-run shot to right center field to push the FerryHawks lead to 5-2.

FerryHawks starter Nate Roe limited York to one run over five innings for the win. 2023 Rev lefty JP Woodward continued his success against his former club, working around a two-out walk to complete a scoreless sixth while Robbie Baker capped off the game with a perfect seventh inning, handing York a doubleheader sweep with a 5-2 loss.

Oliver Garcia, Tom Sutera, and Jason Hughes all chucked scoreless innings out of the Revs bullpen.

York wraps up the homestand Monday at 2 p.m. with RHP Chris Vallimont facing Staten Island lefty Christian Allegretti. Promos include Labor Day Matinee, Sheetz Customer Appreciation Day, Kids Takeover, and WellSpan Sports Medicine Silver Sluggers. Tickets are on sale at YorkRevolution.com, (717) 801-HITS, and in-person at the Shipley Energy Ticket Office.

Notes: York stole six bases in the opener and three more in the second game. McDermott's record-tying steal was his 54th as he ranks second in the league behind Martin Jr who secured his 73rd, sixth most in league history and one shy of moving into the top five.

• Discuss this story on the Atlantic League message board...





Atlantic League Stories from September 1, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.