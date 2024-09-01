Dirty Birds Split Double Header with Rockers

September 1, 2024 - Atlantic League (AtL)

Charleston Dirty Birds News Release







(Charleston, WV) - The Dirty Birds split the Sunday double header with the Rockers to maintain their four-game lead in the standings. Charleston shut out High Point in Game 1 while falling short by one run in Game 2.

Keyvius Sampson, the Dirty Birds game one starter, took a no hitter into the sixth inning. He allowed just one hit while walking two in his six shutout innings. Pedro Garcia earned his sixth save of the season after pitching a shutout ninth inning.

In game two, the Dirty Birds only scored one run off of three hits. Their sole run scored off a ground out to third base hit by Angelo Castellano. David Lebron took the loss after allowing two runs in four innings.

• Discuss this story on the Atlantic League message board...





Atlantic League Stories from September 1, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.