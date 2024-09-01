Pitchers Dominate in Doubleheader Split

CHARLESTON, W.Va. - The High Point Rockers and Charleston Dirty Birds split a doubleheader on Sunday at GoMart Park. Charleston took the opener 3-0 while the Rockers claimed the nightcap, 2-1.

The split on Sunday, and the weekend split of the four-game series, leaves the Rockers four games back of Charleston in the race for the Atlantic League's South Division second half title with 12 games remaining. The Rockers (30-21) will start a six-game home series with Lexington on Tuesday. Charleston (34-17) will visit Hagerstown for a three-game series Tuesday through Thursday.

The twinbill was the tale of outstanding pitching performances on each side. Charleston's Keyvius Sampson limited the Rockers to one hit over his six innings of work as the Dirty Birds won the opener 3-0. In the nightcap, High Point's Stephen Ridings, Dakota Chalmers and Jameson McGrane held Charleston to just three hits in the 2-1 victory.

Game 1:

Charleston starter Keyvius Sampson limited the Rockers to three base runners and one hit in a 3-0 win. Sampson (W, 4-0) allowed a lead-off walk to Connor Owings in the fifth, a walk to Gilberto Jimenez and a single to D.J. Burt in the sixth and a seventh inning single to Ben Aklinski which led to a game-ending double play.

Charleston only managed four hits off High Point starter Jonah Scolaro (L, 5-3) but they were effective. A double and a walk to start the fourth led to a two-run double from Angelo Castellano and a 2-0 Charleston lead. When High Point attempted a failed pickoff at second of Castellanos, he moved to third and scored on a sacrifice fly from Matt Hibbert.

Scolaro walked three and struck out four in his 3.2 innings of work. Sampson walked two and fanned six over six innings with Pedro Garcia picking up the save.

Game 2

Martin Figueroa started the Rockers on the right foot in the first inning of the nightcap, reaching on a one out single. After moving to second on a Ryan Grotjohn ground out, Owings delivered an RBI single to right to give High Point a 1-0 lead.

The lead grew to 2-0 in the second when, with two outs, Frank Nigro and Burt received consecutive walks. Gilberto Jimenez then singled to right to score Nigro and move Burt to third.

Charleston got on the board in the fourth when Jared Carr walked, stole second and third and scored on a grounder to third by Angelo Castellano.

High Point starter Stephen Ridings went four innings, allowed two hits and one run while walking three and striking out three. Charleston starter David Lebron (L, 7-7) yielded High Point's two runs on four hits and four walks over four innings. Dakota Chalmers (W, 2-3) pitched around a hit and a walk to shutout the 'Birds over the fifth and sixth innings with McGrane coming on to retire the side in order in the seventh to earn his 11th save of the season.

The Rockers start their final homestand of the season on Tuesday night at 6:35 p.m. at Truist Point. The Lexington Legends will visit for a rare six-game series. Tuesday will be Two-For-Tuesday with half price specials on food and beverages. It will also be Senior Citizens Night with all Rockers fans age 60 and up receiving free admission with proper ID at the Rockers Box Office.

