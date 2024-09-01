Legends Outlasted in 15-8 Slugfest Against the Blue Crabs

September 1, 2024 - Atlantic League (AtL)

Lexington Legends News Release







The Lexington Legends lost 15-8 to the Southern Maryland Blue Crabs on a toasty afternoon in front of over 2,700 fans against in game two of a four game series.

Wesley Scott started for the seventh time this season, dominating with a 1.88 ERA with 31 strikeouts in 28.2 innings pitch. On the other side, Ian Kahaloa entered his 23rd start of the season with a 5.18 ERA for the Blue Crabs.

The opening two innings went scoreless for both clubs. However, the Blue Grabs struck first in top of the third.

After striking out the first batter, Scott allowed back-to-back singles and a walk then plunked Southern Maryland's third baseman Michael Wielansky to bring in a run. Scott issued another walk to bring in another run. Southern Maryland extended their lead with a grand slam by first baseman Juan Kelly, which was the first allowed homer by Scott all season. Despite the quick 6-0 lead, Scott was able to escape the inning with a strikeout and catcher Austin Bates throwing out a Blue Crabs runner attempting to steal second.

The Legends responded in the bottom of the third with a run of their own; designated hitter Brady Whalen earned a walk followed by a single from left fielder Justin Williams to put runners at first and third. Lexington's base runners beat out the throw by South Maryland's catcher Isaias Quiroz to execute a double steal, altering the score 6-1 to end the third.

Scott bounced back by retiring the frame in the top of the fourth. With two outs, Legend's right fielder Pedro Gonzalez reached first on a fielder's choice, Kahaloa hit shortstop JT Riddle with a pitch to put runners on first and second. The Legends capitalized with back-to-back singles by Bates and Whalen to narrow the Blue Crabs lead to 6-3.

In the top of the fifth, Scott retired the first batter then allowed a single, back-to-back walks, and a single that gave up two runs. Manager Greg Zaun called on Victor Capellan out of the bullpen. Unfortunately for Lexington, the pitching struggles continued, Capellan allowed three hits resulting in two more runs for Southern Maryland. Once again Zaun called on the bullpen after Capellan faced four batters, Gerald Ogando struck out the first batter faced to end the inning. The Blue Crabs took a commanding 12-3 lead.

Kahaloa went back to work striking out the first batter faced but allowed a walk to first baseman Kole Cottam, which led to a two-run long bomb by Pedro Gonzalez. However, the Legends were unable to continue scoring, resulting in a 13-5 game by the end of the fifth.

Southern Maryland opened the sixth with a single, Ogando responded by striking out the next two batters. Blue Crabs designated hitter Miles Williams extended the inning with a RBI double, his third RBI of the game, giving Southern Maryland a 13-5 lead.

The Legends went scoreless in the bottom of the sixth. In the top of the seventh, Wielansky extended the Blue Crabs lead 15-5 with a double off Legends reliever Kyle Cody after the previous pitcher gave up two walks.

A scoreless eighth inning for the Blue Crabs put the bat back in the Legends hands. Southern Maryland swapped out Kahaloa after seven innings pitched for reliever Jason Creasy, the righty gave up a walk which led to a two-homer by Riddle that snuck by the right field foul pole. Afterward, Whalen took a shot over the right center field wall to score another Legends run on a solo homer, making it a 15-8 game after eight innings.

In the bottom of the ninth, the Legends were unable to pull off a rally resulting in a 15-8 loss.

The Legends return to Legends Field for a double header slated for noon tomorrow. Get your tickets at LexingtonLegends.com.

• Discuss this story on the Atlantic League message board...





Atlantic League Stories from September 1, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.