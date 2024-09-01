Stormers Offense Breaks out to Top Ducks

September 1, 2024 - Atlantic League (AtL)

Long Island Ducks News Release







(Central Islip, N.Y.) - The Long Island Ducks were defeated by the Lancaster Stormers 13-3 on Sunday afternoon in the third game of a four-game series at Fairfield Properties Ballpark.

Lancaster's offense was led by Gaige Howard, who had four hits - three for extra bases - an RBI, three runs and a walk. Joseph Carpenter added three hits, three RBIs and a run, while Isan Diaz chipped in with two hits, three RBIs, two runs and a walk.

Long Island was led by Leobaldo Cabrera, who totaled two hits, two walks and two stolen bases. JC Encarnacion added a first inning two-run homer to right-center field, while Alan Marrero picked up his first hit and RBI as a Duck with a fourth inning double.

Stormers starter Max Green (11-5) earned the win, tossing five innings of three-run ball, allowing six hits and five walks while striking out five. Ducks starter Mike Montgomery (6-7) suffered the loss, surrendering eight runs on seven hits and three walks in three and one-third innings with one strikeout. Adam Wibert collected his first save with four scoreless innings of relief.

The Ducks and Stormers wrap up their four-game series on Monday afternoon. Game time is slated for 1:35 p.m., with the Fairfield Properties Ballpark gates opening at 12:35 (12:20 for full season ticket holders). It's Bark in the Park, and fans are welcome to bring their dog(s) with them to the ballpark to enjoy the game. CLICK HERE for more information. Right-hander David Griffin (1-0, 5.02) gets the ball for the Ducks against Stormers righty Matt Swarmer (5-2, 3.83).

Tickets for the game, and all Ducks games, are available by visiting the Fairfield Properties Ballpark box office, calling (631) 940-TIXX. Those unable to make the game can follow all the action live on FloBaseball.

The Ducks are in their 24th season of play in the Atlantic League of Professional Baseball and play their home games at Fairfield Properties Ballpark in Central Islip, N.Y. They are the all-time leader in wins and attendance in Atlantic League history, led all MLB Partner Leagues in attendance in 2023, and have sold out a record 712 games all-time. For further information, visit LIDucks.com or call 631-940-DUCK (3825).

• Discuss this story on the Atlantic League message board...





Atlantic League Stories from September 1, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.