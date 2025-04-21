Ducks Down Black Sox in Exhibition Action

(Central Islip, N.Y.) - The Long Island Ducks defeated the Long Island Black Sox 11-1 on Monday afternoon in the third game of spring training at Fairfield Properties Ballpark.

Both teams plated a run in the first inning, with Roldani Baldwin collecting an RBI single for the Black Sox and Chad Pike driving in a run on a groundout for the Ducks. Chris Roller drew a bases loaded walk in the second inning to put the Ducks on top 2-1.

Three more runs came across for the Flock in the third on wild pitches that plated Seth Beer and Pike along with a sacrifice fly off the bat of Kole Kaler. Long Island made it 6-1 in the fifth when Troy Viola scored on an error, and Taylor Kohlwey connected for an RBI double to left in the seventh to up the lead to six.

The Ducks rounded out the scoring with four runs in the eighth. Mark Mathias' two-run triple to right-center, a run-scoring error and a sac fly to right off the bat of Kohlwey did the damage.

Justin Alintoff started for the Ducks and pitched three innings of one-run ball, giving up two hits while striking out two. Mitchell Senger followed with three scoreless frames, yielding a hit and a walk with one strikeout. Brad Case, Joe Palumbo and Peyton Williams each threw a scoreless inning as well for Long Island. Jacob Asa also struck out the side in the ninth while pitching for the Black Sox.

Kohlwey led the Ducks offense with two hits, two RBIs, a run and a walk. Viola added two hits and a run, while Mathias finished with a hit, two RBIs, a run and two walks.

The Ducks wrap up their exhibition slate on Tuesday afternoon against the Long Island Black Sox. First pitch is scheduled for 1:00 p.m., with the Fairfield Properties Ballpark gates opening at 12:30 p.m. Admission to the game will be free for Ducks full season ticket holders, while a $5 donation to the QuackerJack Foundation will apply for all other fans. Tickets must be purchased at the Fairfield Properties Ballpark on the day of the game.

The Ducks open the 2025 regular season, presented by Catholic Health, on Friday, April 25, against the Lancaster Stormers. First pitch is scheduled for 6:35 p.m., with the Fairfield Properties Ballpark gates opening at 5:35 (5:20 for full season ticket holders). Tickets for all Ducks games are now available and can be purchased by visiting the ballpark box office, calling (631) 940-TIXX or going online to LIDucks.com.

The Long Island Ducks are entering their 25th Anniversary season of play in the Atlantic League of Professional Baseball and play their home games at Fairfield Properties Ballpark in Central Islip, N.Y. They are the all-time leader in wins and attendance in Atlantic League history, have led all MLB Partner Leagues in total attendance for four consecutive seasons, and have sold out a record 713 games all-time. For further information, visit LIDucks.com or call 631-940-DUCK (3825).

