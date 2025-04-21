Legends 2025 Opening Weekend Starts Friday

April 21, 2025 - Atlantic League (AtL)

The Lexington Legends start their 25th Anniversary Season, presented by Lexington Clinic on April 25 th -27 th, 2025, with Opening Weekend!

Friday, April 25th at 7pm- Opening Night, presented by Lexington Clinic

11:30pm-1pm

Misti Dawn Broadcasting Live from the plaza at Legends Field on HANK FM

Player Meet and Greet and Autographs

Free Hot Dogs, Popcorn, and Pepsi Products (limited availability)

3-5pm: Live Pregame Tailgate Party

Steve Tressler on ESPN Radio

Parking Lot Tailgate

Drinks available for purchase

6pm: Gates Open!

Magnet Schedule Giveaway, presented by Lexington Clinic

6pm-7:30pm: Dan Jackson

Live Music on the Concourse

6-8pm: Barbershop Quartet

7pm: Game Starts

Additional Entertainment - Free with Ticket Purchase

Balloon Artist

Face Painting

BirdZerk! - National Act, presented by Lexington Clinic

Post-Game Firework Extravaganza presented by Lexington Clinic

Saturday, April 26th at 7pm - Maker's Mark Night, presented by Maker's Mark:

Premium Giveaway: The first 1,000 fans through the gate will receive a 25th Anniversary Season Dipped Baseball (age 21+ only) giveaway brought you by Maker's Mark.

Pre-game concert presented by -196 Vodka Seltzer.

Thick as Thieves on the concourse

Post-game fireworks presented by Maker's Mark. Ã¢ÂÂ

Sunday, April 27th at 2pm- Sunday Funday and Battle of the Badges

Sunday Funday, presented by YMCA of Central Kentucky:

Pre-Game Player Autographs

Post-Game Run the Bases

Lil Legends Kids Club, presented by Great Clips

Battle of the Badges, presented by Hicks and Funfsinn:

The second annual Battle of the Badges is on at Legends Field, when the Lexington Fire Department and the Lexington Police Department take each other on in the ultimate bragging rights softball game, immediately following the Legends game. Fans who purchase tickets can enjoy both games.

* All events and timing are subject to change.

