Legends 2025 Opening Weekend Starts Friday
April 21, 2025 - Atlantic League (AtL)
Lexington Legends News Release
The Lexington Legends start their 25th Anniversary Season, presented by Lexington Clinic on April 25 th -27 th, 2025, with Opening Weekend!
Friday, April 25th at 7pm- Opening Night, presented by Lexington Clinic
11:30pm-1pm
Misti Dawn Broadcasting Live from the plaza at Legends Field on HANK FM
Player Meet and Greet and Autographs
Free Hot Dogs, Popcorn, and Pepsi Products (limited availability)
3-5pm: Live Pregame Tailgate Party
Steve Tressler on ESPN Radio
Parking Lot Tailgate
Drinks available for purchase
6pm: Gates Open!
Magnet Schedule Giveaway, presented by Lexington Clinic
6pm-7:30pm: Dan Jackson
Live Music on the Concourse
6-8pm: Barbershop Quartet
7pm: Game Starts
Additional Entertainment - Free with Ticket Purchase
Balloon Artist
Face Painting
BirdZerk! - National Act, presented by Lexington Clinic
Post-Game Firework Extravaganza presented by Lexington Clinic
Saturday, April 26th at 7pm - Maker's Mark Night, presented by Maker's Mark:
Premium Giveaway: The first 1,000 fans through the gate will receive a 25th Anniversary Season Dipped Baseball (age 21+ only) giveaway brought you by Maker's Mark.
Pre-game concert presented by -196 Vodka Seltzer.
Thick as Thieves on the concourse
Post-game fireworks presented by Maker's Mark. Ã¢ÂÂ
Sunday, April 27th at 2pm- Sunday Funday and Battle of the Badges
Sunday Funday, presented by YMCA of Central Kentucky:
Pre-Game Player Autographs
Post-Game Run the Bases
Lil Legends Kids Club, presented by Great Clips
Battle of the Badges, presented by Hicks and Funfsinn:
The second annual Battle of the Badges is on at Legends Field, when the Lexington Fire Department and the Lexington Police Department take each other on in the ultimate bragging rights softball game, immediately following the Legends game. Fans who purchase tickets can enjoy both games.
* All events and timing are subject to change.
