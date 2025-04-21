Patrick Mazeika & Raynel Espinal Join Ghost Peppers

GASTONIA, N.C. - The Ghost Peppers have signed C Patrick Mazeika and RHP Raynel Espinal for the 2025 season, announced by general manager Brady Salisbury on Monday.

The soon-to-be batterymates are both former big-leaguers, with Mazeika playing for the Mets and Espinal pitching for the Red Sox and Reds.

Mazeika, 31, returns to Gastonia after playing for the Baseball Club last season. The catcher attended Stetson University, where he was drafted by the Mets in 2015. Mazeika played in New York's system for eight years, making the majors in 2021. During his first year in MLB, Mazeika became the first player in big-league history to record two walk-off RBIs in his first four career games. The backstop played 61 games with the Mets between 2021 and 2022, and then spent the 2023 season playing for Triple-A Oklahoma City in the Dodgers organization.

Mazeika played 47 games for Gastonia last season, slashing .284/.389/.617, which equals a 1.006 OPS. The Wilbraham, Massachusetts, native crushed 14 homers and drove in 42 runs, striking out less than 12% of the time. On July 5, Mazeika had his contract purchased by Mexico City of the Mexican League, the team that ended up winning the league championship in 2024.

Espinal, 33, is a right-handed pitcher from Santiago in the Dominican Republic. He pitched in the Yankees organization from 2013-2019, reaching as high as Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre. He was then selected by the Red Sox from the Yankees in the Rule 5 draft after the 2019 season. Espinal made the big leagues with the Sox in 2021, making one appearance in relief. He made two relief outings for the Reds the following season. Since pitching in the majors, Espinal has spent the last few years in the Dominican Winter League, Japan Eastern League and he pitched in the Mexican League last year.

With the addition of these two players who made their MLB debut in 2021, the Ghost Peppers have now signed 26 players for 2025.

The players who have signed so far are:

RHP Jimmie Sherfy

RHP Parker Kruglewicz

RHP Ryne Inman

RHP Matt Hartman

RHP Nick Snyder

RHP Duane Underwood Jr.

RHP Raynel Espinal

LHP Nick Horvath

LHP Ryan Hennen

LHP Kevin Smith

LHP Adam Scott

LHP Justus Sheffield

LHP Nick Wells

C Gavin Stupienski

C Luis Aviles

C Patrick Mazeika

INF Jake Hoover

INF Alan Alonso

INF Ethan Skender

INF Braxton Davidson

INF Jack Reinheimer

INF Richie Martin

OF Eric De La Rosa

OF Kevin Watson Jr.

OF Narciso Crook

OF Dalton Guthrie

The team will complete the player signing announcements over the next week.

