Ryan McBroom Headed to Korean Baseball Organization

April 21, 2025 - Atlantic League (AtL)

Long Island Ducks News Release







(Central Islip, N.Y.) - The Long Island Ducks today announced infielder Ryan McBroom's contract has been purchased by the SSG Landers of the Korean Baseball Organization.

"Congratulations to Ryan on this exciting opportunity," said Ducks Manager Lew Ford. "He did a terrific job for us last year, and we wish him the best of luck in Korea."

McBroom was slated to begin his second season with the Ducks and 12th in professional baseball. The infielder appeared in 88 games with the Ducks in 2024, good for second-most on the team (Aaron Antonini, 104). He led the team with 19 home runs, 68 RBIs and 50 walks while ranking second with 60 runs and third with 84 hits and 15 doubles. The Virginia native posted a .268 batting average, a .376 on-base percentage, a .497 slugging percentage and an .873 OPS.

The 33-year-old spent three seasons in the Major Leagues with the Kansas City Royals (2019-21). He appeared in 66 games, batting .268 with six home runs, 16 RBIs, 17 runs, 44 hits, eight doubles, 12 walks and a .749 OPS. The first baseman also played two seasons (2022-23) in Japan with the Hiroshima Carp.

McBroom becomes the first member of the 2025 Ducks to have his contract purchased by a Major League or foreign organization. An Atlantic League best 10 Ducks players had their contract purchased during the 2024 season. By leading the league, Long Island was the inaugural recipient of the ALPB's Player Transfers Award.

The Long Island Ducks are entering their 25th Anniversary season of play in the Atlantic League of Professional Baseball and play their home games at Fairfield Properties Ballpark in Central Islip, N.Y. They are the all-time leader in wins and attendance in Atlantic League history, have led all MLB Partner Leagues in total attendance for four consecutive seasons, and have sold out a record 713 games all-time. For further information, visit LIDucks.com or call 631-940-DUCK (3825).

