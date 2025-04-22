Exhibition Slate Closes with Another Power Display

April 22, 2025 - Atlantic League (AtL)

(Central Islip, N.Y.) - The Long Island Ducks defeated the Long Island Black Sox 14-2 on Tuesday afternoon in the fourth and final game of spring training at Fairfield Properties Ballpark.

The Black Sox opened the scoring in the first inning on a solo home run to right-center field by Franly De La Rosa. Long Island countered with three runs in the bottom of the frame on a two-run homer to right by River Town and a bases loaded walk by Troy Viola. A four-run third inning, highlighted by JC Encarnacion's three-run homer to left and a sac fly to center off the bat of Kole Kaler, made it 7-1 Ducks.

Seth Beer's RBI double to right-center in the fourth pushed Long Island's advantage to seven. An RBI single by Mark Mathias, a two-run double by Jack Lynch and an RBI single by Taylor Kohlwey in the sixth ballooned the Ducks lead to 12-1. An RBI triple by TJ Werner and an RBI single by Chad Pike in the ninth rounded out the scoring.

Nick Tropeano got the start for the Ducks and pitched three innings of one-run ball, allowing two hits and two walks while striking out five. David Griffin followed with three perfect innings of relief, striking out five batters as well. Tim Melville and Braydon Nelson each added a scoreless inning of relief for the Ducks.

Town led the way for Long Island with two hits, two RBIs and two runs. Lynch added two hits, two RBIs and a run, while Mathias chipped in with two hits, an RBI, two runs and a walk.

The Ducks open the 2025 regular season, presented by Catholic Health, on Friday, April 25, against the Lancaster Stormers. First pitch is scheduled for 6:35 p.m., with the Fairfield Properties Ballpark gates opening at 5:35 (5:20 for full season ticket holders). The first 1,500 fans in attendance will receive Ducks Home Pinstripe Replica Jerseys, courtesy of P.C. Richard and Son. It's also a Tap Room Friday, and Ducks staff members will be handing out coupons with a special offer from The Tap Room to fan as they exit the ballpark.

Tickets to the game and all Ducks games are now available and can be purchased by visiting the ballpark box office, calling (631) 940-TIXX. Those unable to make the game can follow all the action live on FloBaseball. Sign up today.

The Long Island Ducks are entering their 25th Anniversary season of play in the Atlantic League of Professional Baseball and play their home games at Fairfield Properties Ballpark in Central Islip, N.Y. They are the all-time leader in wins and attendance in Atlantic League history, have led all MLB Partner Leagues in total attendance for four consecutive seasons, and have sold out a record 713 games all-time. For further information, visit LIDucks.com or call 631-940-DUCK (3825).

