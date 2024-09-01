Stormers Rout Ducks

It has been a trend the entire season. Long Island wins the close ones; Lancaster takes the routs.

After a pair of heartbreaking losses to the Ducks at Fairfield Properties Ballpark, the Stormers again jumped out to a big early lead and continued to roll to a 13-3 win on Sunday afternoon.

Lancaster's division lead grew back to four games over both Long Island and York, pending the outcome of the second game of York's doubleheader with Staten Island.

Gaige Howard led a 15-hit attack with four hits, including two doubles and a triple. Joseph Carpenter had three hits and three RBI, while Damon Dues collected three hits and scored three times.

Carpenter's one-out solo homer to left in the second gave the Stormers a 3-2 lead, and the club did not look back. Howard doubled to open the third, stole second and scored on a throwing error. Isan Diaz followed with an opposite field homer for a 5-2 lead, then Niko Hulsizer walked, took off for second and raced to third as the pitch escaped catcher Alan Marrero. He scored on a Carpenter base hit into left field.

Yonny Hernandez was thrown out at home by Howard in the bottom of the third, and the Stormers piled on five more runs in the top of the fourth. Dues and Howard produced consecutive triples, and Diaz singled home one more for an 8-2 edge. Diaz would score on a grounder by Joe Stewart. Hulsizer strode home with run number 10 on a wild pitch, and a "Baltimore Chop" single by Carpenter stretched the lead to 11-2.

Max Green (11-5) yielded six hits and five walks over five innings but got the outs when he needed them, including retiring JC Encarnacion, who had homered in the first, on a pop up with the bases loaded for the final out in the fourth.

Adam Wibert pitched four hitless innings to wrap up the contest and earn his first Atlantic League save.

Matt Swarmer (5-2) will make the start for the Stormers on Labor Day afternoon against spot starter David Griffin (1-0). Fans may tune into the game on FloBaseball at 1:30.

NOTES: Howard had four hits in a game for the fourth time this season and boosted his average to .334...Dues went 3-for-5 and is now hitting .340...For the first time in the last six meetings between the two clubs, Mason Martin did not homer...Green picked up his fourth win against the Ducks...Long Island leads the season series, 14-12, but the Stormers have a 57-run advantage.

