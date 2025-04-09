Legends Draft Lexington Native at ALPB Pro Day

April 9, 2025 - Atlantic League (AtL)

Lexington Legends News Release







LEXINGTON, KY - The Lexington Legends are thrilled to announce the signing of Colin Burgess for the 2025 season!

Burgess, a native Lexingtonian, Tates Creek High School alumni, and former catcher for the University of South Carolina, has joined the Legends after being selected during the Baseball America Atlantic League Pro Days powered by Indy Ball Jobs tryout, which took place on April 8th and 9th. The Legends had the privilege of holding the Number 2 draft selection spot and are excited to bring Burgess on board for the upcoming season.

Burgess played for the Gamecocks from 2020 to 2022, where he became a fixture behind the plate. Known for his defensive abilities and leadership on the field, he brings experience and a strong baseball IQ to the Legends' roster. Burgess was drafted by the Detroit Tigers and worked his way through their minor league system, eventually reaching AA. Now, after his stint in the Tigers' system, he is excited to bring his experience back home to Lexington and join the Legends.

Manager Paul Fletcher and the Legends coaching staff were impressed by Burgess's performance during the tryouts, and they are eager to see him contribute to the team's success in 2025.

Burgess now looks to make his return to Legends Field this season. In 2019 Burgess helped bring home the KHSAA State Championship right here at Legends Field, for Tates Creek High School.

The Lexington Legends will open their 25th Anniversary Season, presented by Lexington Clinic, on April 25th, 2025 against the Charleston Dirty Birds. First pitch will be at 7:00 PM, featuring a national act from BirdZerk!, the return of Legends baseball, live music, and postgame fireworks extravaganza! Get your tickets now at LexingtonLegends.com.

