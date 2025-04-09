Six-Year MLB Veteran Zach Plesac Joins Flock

April 9, 2025 - Atlantic League (AtL)

(Central Islip, N.Y.) - The Long Island Ducks today announced the signing of right-handed pitcher Zach Plesac. He begins his first season with the Ducks and ninth in professional baseball.

"We are excited to add Zach to our pitching staff," said Ducks Manager Lew Ford. "He has a wealth of experience and success at the Major League level and throughout his career."

Plesac pitched for six seasons in the Major Leagues, including five for the Cleveland Indians/Guardians (2019-23) and one for the Los Angeles Angels (2024). He made 87 MLB appearances (86 starts), compiling a 27-28 record with a 4.31 ERA, one complete game, one shutout and 364 strikeouts to 130 walks over 478.2 innings of work. The Indiana native made his MLB debut on May 28, 2019, tossing five and one-third innings of one-run ball in a 7-5 win over the Boston Red Sox at Fenway Park. His first Major League win came two starts later on June 7, 2019, when he fired seven innings of two-run ball in a 5-2 win over the New York Yankees at Progressive Field.

The 30-year-old also made one postseason appearance in the Majors, tossing a scoreless inning of relief while striking out two in Game Four of the 2022 American League Division Series against the Yankees. He has made 90 appearances (87 starts) during his minor league career as well, posting a 27-24 record with a 4.22 ERA, two complete games, one shutout, one save and 394 strikeouts to 137 walks over 463.1 innings pitched. Plesac was originally selected by the Indians in the 12th round of the 2016 amateur draft from Ball State University, where he was named Collegiate Baseball Newspaper Freshman Pitcher of the Year.

