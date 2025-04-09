Stormers Fill Key Piece: Veteran Catcher Isola Signs

April 9, 2025 - Atlantic League (AtL)

Lancaster Stormers News Release







The Lancaster Stormers have signed catcher Alex Isola to a contract for 2025, it was announced today by manager Ross Peeples.

He is the 27th player to sign with the Stormers for the upcoming season, which begins at Long Island, April 25th

Isola, 26, spent five seasons with the Minnesota farm system after being drafted out of Texas Christian University in 2019. The California native wields a potent home run bat, having hit 17 for Class A+ Cedar Rapids in 2021 and 20 more for Class AA Wichita in 2023.

The right-handed batter split last year between Wichita and Class AAA St. Paul and batted .215 with seven homers and 37 RBI in 89 games.

He played collegiately for the University of Utah prior to heading to TCU.

"Isola is a guy who can actually play all over but is primarily a catcher," said Peeples. He will be our main guy in that position. He also swings (the bat) pretty well from that position, too."

The Stormers will be signing one more player out of the Atlantic League Pro Days sponsored by IndyBall Jobs, set for Tuesday and Wednesday of this week.

Lancaster's home schedule at Penn Medicine Park will begin on Friday, May 2 at 6:45 against the Gastonia Ghost Peppers.

• Discuss this story on the Atlantic League message board...





Atlantic League Stories from April 9, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.