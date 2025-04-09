Revs Add Triple-A Catcher and Plethora of Arms

(York, Pa.): The York Revolution have added six new signings to the preseason roster. Veteran Triple-A catcher Will Simoneit and fellow backstop Paul Mondesi will join pitchers Cam Robinson, Hunter Dula, Matt Walker, and Ryan Williamson in York in 2025. The signings were announced by Revs manager Rick Forney on Tuesday's episode of Revs Hot Stove Weekly presented by Shipley Energy on SportsRadio 98.9 FM & 1350 WOYK.

Simoneit has split his time as a catcher and as a first baseman over four pro seasons. The 28-year-old signed his first contract with the Oakland Athletics in 2020 and went straight to High-A Lansing to begin his professional career the following year. He made a full jump to Double-A Midland and Triple-A Las Vegas in 2022 and after another year with Midland, was chosen by the Philadelphia Phillies in the Rule 5 draft after the 2023 season. Last year, the Park Ridge, IL native began his season at Double-A Reading and had a stint at Triple-A Lehigh Valley, and following a trade to the Chicago Cubs, also suited up at Double-A Tennessee and Triple-A Iowa in the Cubs organization.

Simoneit is a career .247 hitter with 27 home runs and 153 RBI in 302 games. He has a .990 lifetime fielding percentage in 163 games behind the plate and a .996 mark in 116 games at first base. A right handed hitter, he was a three-year All-Ivy League selection at Cornell University and signed out of Wake Forest where he spent his grad year in 2020.

Forney expressed excitement for each of his six new additions.

"He throws really well, receives well, and has some pop in the bat," remarked Forney. "He's played at high levels. The signing came together really fast, and you can't have enough good quality catching, especially at this level. He's another guy that I feel could be an early transfer for us."

Robinson brings 55 career minor league saves into his eighth pro season. The 25-year-old was taken out of high school in his home state of Florida in the 23rd round of the 2017 draft by the Milwaukee Brewers and ascended to Triple-A Nashville in 2022 and 2023. Robinson led his league in saves in three consecutive years between 2021-23 including a career-best 25 saves, 19 of which came with High-A Wisconsin in 2022. That season saw the righty named a Baseball America Minor League and High-A All-Star, an MiLB.com Organization All-Star, and a Midwest League Post-Season All-Star as he rolled out a 1.45 ERA for the Timber Rattlers and a 1.23 ERA at Double-A Biloxi in addition to his save numbers. Robinson signed with the New York Mets for the 2024 season and went 3-1 with a 3.20 ERA at Double-A Binghamton.

"He's a good one inning reliever and a high leverage guy. He'll probably start the season as our closer. We have big expectations of Cam."

Dula also has high leverage experience, having saved 21 games with a career 3.88 ERA in 127 appearances over four seasons in the San Francisco Giants organization. The 26-year-old was an 18th round pick in 2021 out of Division II Wingate University where he starred as a two-way player during the Bulldogs' national championship run. A native of Troutman, NC, Dula reached Triple-A Sacramento last season and has struck out 175 while walking just 70 in his pro career.

"I have some trusted colleagues in the Giants organization that all said good things about Hunter. He's hungry to keep his career going and had options to go other places but did some research on us, and I'm glad he chose to come here."

Walker gives the Revs plenty of versatility from the left side, having pitched as a starter and a reliever over his five years as a pro. A native of Morris, IL, Walker was a 13th round draft pick of the Detroit Tigers out of Illinois State University in 2019. After making one appearance during his draft year and waiting through the 2020 shutdown, the 26-year-old performed well in the Tigers system, going 11-5 with a 4.25 ERA over four years, peaking at High-A West Michigan. The 6'4 lefty makes the jump to the Atlantic League this season after going 4-2 with a 4.40 ERA for Chicago of the American Association last year.

"He's a good strike-throwing lefty. He did a really good job in a small park in Chicago last year. He's open to many roles and feels like he might be best suited in the bullpen but is also open to starting if our club needs it."

Williamson joins the Revs looking to make a big impact in 2025. The Cranford, NJ native was a top prospect in high school and throughout his college career at NC State. Drafted by the Washington Nationals after slipping to the 15th round in 2016 due to injury, Williamson finally got on the mound in 2018 and 2019 in the Nationals farm system. One of 2020's minor league mass releases, the 6'3 southpaw signed with the Chicago White Sox in 2021 and pitched at High-A Winston-Salem. He has had previous stints in the Atlantic League with Gastonia (2023) and Lancaster (2024).

"He's a quality left-handed arm, I tried to sign him a few years ago. He has really good 'velo' and a hammer curveball. He had a few injuries along the way but we've been communicating and everything looks good. He's hungry and has worked really hard. We'll bring him in and give him an opportunity to compete for a spot on our club."

Mondesi returns for his third tour of duty with York. The 26-year-old batted .244 in 15 games with the Revs in 2022 and played in 21 games for York last season before being dealt to Staten Island in June. He ripped a walk-off single on June 7 vs Hagerstown in his final game before the trade. A native of New York City, Mondesi began his pro career at age 17 in the Kansas City Royals organization and climbed to Triple-A Omaha in 2021.

"He'll come in and create some depth for us. He did a good job last year. All the pitchers love throwing to him. He's a good receiver, calls a good game, blocks well. He's gotten himself in better shape and we'll have him come in and compete for a job."

The Revs have announced 25 player signings for the upcoming season and are slated to unveil another batch on the preseason finale of Revs Hot Stove Weekly presented by Shipley Energy, set to air on Monday, April 14 at 6 p.m. on SportsRadio 98.9 FM & 1350 WOYK, 989woyk.com, and on The New WOYK app.

