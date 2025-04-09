High Point Rockers Draft Infielder in ALPB Draft

HIGH POINT, N.C. - The High Point Rockers on Wednesday drafted infielder Carlos Amezquita following the conclusion of the ALPB-Baseball America Pro Days powered by IndyBall Jobs. The two-day event was held at Truist Point on Tuesday and Wednesday. Amezquita was the eighth selection in the first round of the draft.

"Carlos showed a lot of promise during the showcase," said Rockers manager Jamie Keefe. "He's a shortstop who can play multiple infield positions and I'm looking forward to seeing him during our spring training."

The Rockers open their two-week Spring Training session on Monday, April 14 at Truist Point.

A native of the Dominican Republic, Amezquita played at West Forsyth High School in Clemmons, N.C. He started his college career in 2020 at St. Andrews, hitting .317. He played for the High Point-Thomasville HiToms of the Coastal Plain League in the summer of 2021, putting up a .333 average.

Amezquita finished his collegiate career at UNC Pembroke, hitting .311 in 2023 and .297 in 2024. As a senior, he led the Braves to a 43-14 record.

The Rockers open their season on Friday, April 25 at Southern Maryland and will play their first home game of the season at Truist Point on Friday, May 2 against the Lexington Legends.

