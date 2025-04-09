ALPB Conducts 2025 Player Draft

April 9, 2025 - Atlantic League (AtL) News Release







(High Point, N.C.) - The Atlantic League of Professional Baseball conducted its player draft on Wednesday with 12 players selected over two rounds by the 10 ALPB Clubs. The Baseball America-ALPB Pro Days, powered by IndyBall Jobs, took place on Tuesday and Wednesday at Truist Point in High Point, N.C., the home of the High Point Rockers.

Following the player testing and simulated games, the ALPB managers drafted from the group of nearly 150 participants who were all vetted for prior college and/or professional playing experience. Each of the draftees will be signed to a contract and will open spring training with their respective clubs.

First Round (Team, Player, Experience)

Hagerstown Flying Boxcars: LHP Quinton Martinez (Appalachian State/UNC Charlotte)

Lexington Legends: C Colin Burgess (Univ. of South Carolina)

Southern Maryland Blue Crabs: LHP Chase Jernigan ()UNC Pembroke)

Staten Island FerryHawks: INF Ethan Gofstein (California Winter League/Yawkey Baseball League)

Long Island Ducks: C Chris Suleski (Rutgers-Newark)

Charleston Dirty Birds: RHP Jordan Simpson (Wallace State CC)

Lancaster Stormers: OF/1B Sam Plash (University of Mobile)

High Point Rockers: INF Carlos Amezquita (St. Andrews/UNC Pembroke)

York Revolution: RHP Dylan Savino (Howard College)

Gastonia Ghost Peppers: RHP Jackson Boss (UNC Charlotte)

Second Round

Hagerstown: LHP Branden Noriega (Miami Dade College)

Lexington: Pass

Southern Maryland: RHP Deion Walker (Hillgrove HS, Powder Springs, Ga., Pirates A)

The Atlantic League season opens on Friday, April 25 with five games on the schedule. The league is embarking on its 27th season and continues to stand as an opportunity for players to advance their careers to the next level.

Player Notes: First pick Quinton Martinez played for Appalachian State and UNC Charlotte before signing with the Los Angeles Angels and spending three seasons in their farm system. .. C Colin Burgess is a native of Lexington, Ky. and played in the Detroit Tigers system following his career with the Gamecocks. .. LHP Chase Jernigan played at UNC Pembroke from 2021-24 and was 3-2 in 18 relief appearances in 2024. .. Chris Suleski played five seasons at Rutgers-Newak and spent time with the Staten Island FerryHawks in 2023. .. LHP Jordan Simpson, out of Wallace State CC in Alabama, was drafted by Staten Island in 2022 and compiled a 3-5 record over two seasons with the FerryHawks. .. Sam Plash played at the University of Mobile and spent the 2023 season in the Frontier League and 2024 in the Pioneer League. .. Carlos Amezquita played all four of his college seasons in North Carolina at St. Andrews and UNC Pembroke and also has experience in the Coastal Plains League. This will be his first professional experience. .. Dylan Savino attended Austin, Texas Westlake High and played at Stephen F. Austin University in 2023 and '24. .. RHP Jackson Boss went 5-2 working out of the bullpen in three seasons at UNC Charlotte. .. Branden Noriega was an 11th round pick of the Cubs in 2022 out of Miami Dade College and spent the 2023 and '24 seasons in their farm system. .. Deion Walker was a 35th round pick of the Pirates in 2019 coming out of high school and spent three seasons in the organization.

• Discuss this story on the Atlantic League message board...





Atlantic League Stories from April 9, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.