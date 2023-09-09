Playoff Tickets Are on Sale Right Now

The Cardinals are tied for 1st place and for the final playoff spot in the North Division! If the Cardinals win the 2nd Half and get into the playoffs, Game 1 of the North Division Championship Series will be at Hammons Field on Tuesday, September 19 at 6:35pm.

Playoff Tickets for Game 1 of the NDCS are on sale to all fans right now in a couple of different ways:

RED Access Members Info:

-RED Access Members receive priority seating until 3pm on Monday, Sept. 11 and can order their Playoff Tickets through their My Cardinals Tickets account right now in the "Special Offers" tab

-RED Access Members can also order their Playoff Tickets by calling (417) 863-2143, visiting the Hammons Field Box Office and at the Members Tent on the concourse during home games this weekend

-RED Access Members exact seats are subject to availability from other plan holders on a first-come, first-served basis

ALL FANS Info:

-All fans can order their Playoff Tickets right now by calling (417) 863-2143, visiting the Hammons Field Box Office and at the Members Tent on the concourse during home games this weekend

-All fans will be able to order their Playoff Tickets online at SpringfieldCardinals.com starting at 3pm on Monday, Sept. 11

-Non-Members will have their exact seats placed starting at 3pm on Monday, Sept. 11

Be a part of the Playoff Fun as the Cardinals battle it out for their first Texas League Championship since 2012! Stop by the Hammons Field Box Office or call 417-863-2143 to reserve your tickets to Game 1 of the Texas League North Division Championship Series right now!

