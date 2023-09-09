Missions Homer Twice, Take Down Midland Saturday Night

SAN ANTONIO - The San Antonio Missions continued their six-game series with the Midland RockHounds on Saturday night. The San Antonio offense utilized the long ball to secure a 7-4 victory on Saturday. Ripken Reyes and Cole Cummings each left the yard and combined for five RBI.

Joelvis Del Rosario was the starting pitcher for the RockHounds. After two scoreless frames, the Missions took the lead with two runs on three hits in the third inning. Ripken Reyes began the inning with a home run to right field. Jakob Marsee singled and stole second base. Graham Pauley drove him in with a double to right-center field. The Missions took a 2-0 lead.

Jairo Iriarte was the starting pitcher for the Missions. The right-hander did not allow a run until the third inning. With one man down, Cooper Bowman homered to right field. Bowman's eighth long ball of the season cut the deficit in half.

San Antonio added two insurance runs in the top of the fourth inning. With one man down, Connor Hollis and Juan Zabala hit back-to-back singles. Reyes drove both of them in with a triple to right field. The Missions had a 4-1 advantage.

Midland added two runs in the bottom of the fifth inning. After retiring the first two batters, Iriarte walked Bowman and Max Muncy. Justin Lopez took over on the mound for Iriarte. Shane McGuire drove in Bowman with a base hit to right field. Lazaro Armenteros drew a walk to load the bases. Daniel Susac drove in Muncy with an infield single. San Antonio had a 4-3 lead.

The RockHounds completed the comeback and tied the game in the sixth inning. With one man down, William Simoneit homered to left field. His fifth long ball of the season tied the game at 4-4.

San Antonio captured the lead with three runs on three hits in the top of the seventh inning. Facing Jack Weisenburger, Marsee drew a walk to start the inning. Pauley drove him in with a double to right field. After retiring the next batter, the right-hander allowed a two-run homer to Cole Cummings. His 10th home run of the year made it a 7-4 Missions lead.

In the bottom of the ninth inning, Lake Bachar took the mound for his second inning of work. Bowman began the frame with a base hit. Bachar retired the next batter before walking McGuire. The right-hander loaded the bases after issuing a walk to Armenteros. Susac flew out and Jack Winkler struck out to end the game.

Post-Game Notes

* Final Score: 7-4

* With the win, San Antonio improves to 30-32 & 67-64 on the season

* Jairo Iriarte (Missions starter): ND, 4.2 IP, H, 3 ER, 5 BB, 9 K, HR

* Joelvis Del Rosario (RockHounds starter): ND, 5.0 IP, 9 H, 4 ER, BB, 2 K, HR

Prospect Recap

* Jackson Merrill (#2 Padres prospect, #9 MLB): DNP

* Robby Snelling (#3 Padres prospect, #62 MLB): DNP

* Jairo Iriarte (#6 Padres prospect): ND, 4.2 IP, H, 3 ER, 5 BB, 9 K, HR

* Adam Mazur (#7 Padres prospect): DNP

* Nathan Martorella (#10 Padres prospect): 0-4, BB, GIDP

* Graham Pauley (#11 Padres prospect): 2-4, 2 2B, 2 RBI, R, BB, K

* Jakob Marsee (#12 Padres prospect): 2-3, 2 R, SB, BB (Removed in the 7th inning)

* Homer Bush Jr. (#13 Padres prospect): 2-4

* Ryan Bergert (#16 Padres prospect): DNP

* Marcos Castañon (#23 Padres prospect): 0-1 (Replaced Marsee in 7th inning)

* Daniel Susac (#5 A's prospect): 2-5, RBI, 2 K

* Max Muncy (#9 A's prospect): 0-3, R, 2 BB, K

* Jack Perkins (#21 A's prospect): DNP

* Royber Salinas (#26 A's prospect): DNP

* Ryan Cusick (#27 A's prospect): Scheduled to pitch Sunday, September 10th

The San Antonio Missions will conclude their six-game series with the Midland RockHounds on Sunday, September 10th. Right-hander Jared Kollar (2-1, 5.08) is scheduled to pitch for the Missions. Right-hander Ryan Cusick (4-7, 5.40) is scheduled to pitch for the RockHounds. Sunday's first pitch is slated for 1:00 from Momentum Bank Ballpark.

