Redmond Hits 30th HR, Cardinals Win Sixth Straight

Springfield, MO - The Cardinals (33-28, 67-63) did not hold back in Friday night's one-sided slugfest. After a 4-run first inning and 5-run 4th inning, the Cards played their cards right and secured a big 12-3 win over the Drillers (22-39, 63-67) at Hammons Field. The Cardinals are now tied for first place in the Texas League North Division. The Cardinals have already claimed the series with their 4-0 game lead over Tulsa.

W: RHP Wilfredo Pereira (9-8)

L: RHP Robbie Peto (1-1)

Chandler Redmond slugged his 30th home run of the season tonight, becoming the second Springfield Cardinal in team history to hit 30 home runs in a single season. He's now just 3 home runs away from breaking the team's single-season record of 32 home runs (Matt Adams, 2011) and 4 home runs away from breaking the team's all-time record of 59 homers (Xavier Scruggs). He's also just 2 RBIs away from breaking Scruggs's all-time record of 193.

Mike Antico knocked his 16th home run of the season tonight. He's one of five players in all of Minor League Baseball with at least 15 home runs and 50 SBs.

Victor Scott II's two stolen bases tonight puts him at 89 stolen bases total this season, 39 in Double-A alone. He's ranked second in all of MiLB with 89 SB.

RHP Wilfredo Pereira had a quality start for the Cardinals tonight, with a final line of 7.0 IP / 5 H / 3 ER / 2 BB / 9 SO

Saturday, Sept. 9, 6:35pm - SPR RHP Connor Lunn (5-6, 4.84) vs. TUL RHP Ben Casparius (2-6, 6.49)

St. Louis Cardinals Albert Pujols 703 Bobblehead Giveaway (2,000) / Final Saturday Fireworks / Teal Jersey Auction benefiting GYN Cancers Alliance ends

Broadcast on 106.7 The River, 1067TheRiver.com, SpringfieldCardinals.com, Bally Live app and MiLB.TV

