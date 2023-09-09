NWA Wins Friday, Narrows Chase for North Division
September 9, 2023 - Texas League (TL) - Northwest Arkansas Naturals News Release
The Northwest Arkansas Naturals (30-30, 59-70) moved a game closer in the second-half North Division standings with a 6-3 win over the Frisco RoughRiders (30-31, 61-68) at Riders Field on Friday. NWA is 2.5 games behind Springfield and Wichita, who are tied atop the division, heading into Saturday where the Naturals and RoughRiders continue their series with a 7:05 PM CT first pitch.
The game was scoreless until the top of the third when the Naturals took a 3-0 lead. Jorge Bonifacio managed to get both runs home, though he was credited with one RBI. The right fielder singled to left, bringing in Omar Hernandez and sending Tyler Tolbert to third. Bonifacio attempted to get into a rundown between first and second, drawing a throw to second. Tolbert took off for the plate while the return throw from second was errant, allowing Tolbert to score and Bonifacio to take second while making it a 3-0 game.
The RoughRiders managed to tie the game in the bottom of the fifth, but Peyton Wilson doubled home a run in the eighth and a throwing error brought home two more in the ninth to give NWA a 6-3 win.
TJ Sikkema (4-4) earned the win after tossing a perfect 1.1 innings with two strikeouts. Jacob Wallace earned his fourth save of the season, getting the side in order in the ninth with two strikeouts.
