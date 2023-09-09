Brewer & Taveras Steam CC to Series Win

CORPUS CHRISTI - Jordan Brewer homered and drove in three runs, with Diosmerky Taveras delivering lights-out relief Saturday night, as the Hooks ran past Wichita, 7-3, before 5,211 fans at Whataburger Field.

Corpus Christi, 8-2 in the last 10 games, have earned back-to-back series triumphs. The Hooks will take aim at a five-win week on Sunday.

The Hooks scored five of their seven Saturday runs by sending nine men to bat in the second. Chad Stevens stepped up with the bases loaded and lined a single into left field to plate a pair. Brewer followed with an RBI knock into center, with CC scoring its final two of the frame on a Wichita error and Kenedy Corona's groundout.

In the wake of a four-inning start by Angel Macuare, Taveras permitted one base runner from the fifth through the seventh. The blemish in the eighth was unearned.

Taveras has struck out 11 while allowing one unearned run on five hits and one walk in nine innings over two September assignments.

Brewer belted a two-out, two-run homer to left for insurance in the sixth. Barber began the rally with a lead-off double.

After issuing a lead-off walk in the ninth, Logan VanWey responded by retiring the next three batters, including two strikeouts, to end the game.

