Drillers' Skid Continues with 12-3 Loss

September 9, 2023 - Texas League (TL) - Tulsa Drillers News Release







Springfield, MO - The Tulsa Drillers losing streak continued on Friday night with a 12-3 loss to the Springfield Cardinals at Hammons Field. The Cardinals plated ten of their runs before the fifth inning, using big first and fifth innings to hand the Drillers their fourth loss in the series and the seventh straight overall.

The Drillers fell behind before recording an out in the first inning when Mike Antico hit a three-run homer. Later in the inning, former Driller Errol Robinson plated the inning's fourth run with a single that gave the Redbirds a 4-0 advantage.

The Double A leader in home runs added to Springfield's lead in the third inning as Chandler Redmond hit a solo home run to right field.

The Cardinals batted around in the fourth inning, scoring five runs and extending their lead to 10-0.

The lone bright spot for the Drillers occurred in the sixth inning when Hamlet Marte hit his second home run of the season to plate two runs.

In the seventh, Kody Hoese grounded into a double play, allowing Tulsa to score its third run to make it 12-3.

HIGHLIGHTS & HAPPENINGS

*The seven-game skid is the longest since 2017, when the Drillers lost seven in a row from June 14-18. The streak featured two double-header losses.

*Drillers pitching matched a season-high 16 hits allowed.

*Robbie Peto received the loss in his 11th game for Tulsa. The right-hander made the start on the mound and allowed eight runs on nine hits and three walks. He did not strike a batter out.

*Carlo Reyes pitched two scoreless innings and was the only Drillers pitcher to not allow a run.

*Austin Gauthier earned two of Tulsa's six hits to lead the team.

*The Drillers gave up four stolen bases, bringing the season total to 247 allowed.

*Tulsa pitchers issued five walks in the game. The Drillers staff now has 627 walks on the season, and the franchise record is 662, set in 2022.

UP NEXT:

The Drillers will look to snap their losing streak when the two teams continue their series on Saturday night at Hammons Field. First pitch is scheduled for 6:35 p.m. and the starting pitchers are expected to be:

Tulsa - RHP Ben Casparius (2-6, 6.49 ERA)

Springfield - RHP Connor Lunn (6-6, 4.75 ERA)

