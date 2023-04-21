Playoff Preview: Royals Open Playoffs Against Mariners, Games One & Two At Home

Reading, PA - The Reading Royals proud affiliate of the Philadelphia Flyers and Lehigh Valley Phantoms, open a best-of-seven series for the second consecutive season against the Maine Mariners on Friday, April 21 at 7:00 p.m. at Santander Arena.

Game two of the Division Semifinal series is scheduled for Saturday, April 22 at 7:00 p.m. at Santander Arena. To order tickets to Game One and Game Two, visit royalshockey.com/tickets.

For times and dates of the full first round playoff schedule, visit royals hockey.com/playoffs.

Royals vs. Mariners Series Preview:

The Royals boast an all-time record of 22-11-1 against the Mariners, including their 4-2 playoff record over Maine. Reading defeated Maine in their lone playoff series played out in the Division Semifinal series of the 2022 Kelly Cup Playoffs.

This season, the Royals held a 4-2-0 record against Maine and outscored the Mariners 21-16 in their six meetings. Reading fell to Maine in their season series finale on January 16 at Santander Arena, 4-2 after having previously edged out a 6-5 victory over the Mariners at home on December 21.

The Royals earned their first of two shutout victories over an opponent this season against Maine on November 25 at Cross Insurance Arena. The shutout win for Pat Nagle was the finale of a two-game series which the Royals and Mariners split.

Jacob Gaucher led the Royals in the season series with four goals and Mason Millman had a team-leading eight points (1g-7a). Patrick Shea was the Mariners top scorer against Reading with seven goals and 10 points and a hat trick earned in the season series finale on January 16.

Mariners vs. Royals 1/16/23 | Highlights

Regular Season Recap:

Reading (88 pts) became the second team in the Eastern Conference and sixth team in the ECHL to secure a Kelly Cup Playoff berth this season on Friday, March 31. The Royals clinched second place in the North Division with a one-point lead over the Maine Mariners (87 pts) in the standings. Maine finished in third in the North Division and seventh in the Eastern Conference with a 42-27-2-1 record.

A few Royals achieved distinguished rankings in the league at the end of the regular season:

Player Rankings (Regular Season):

Forward Charlie Gerard finished tied for ninth in the league in points (75)

Gerard finished third in the league in shots on goal (298)

Forward Max Newton finished tied for 14th in the league in points (72)

Among rookies, Newton finished second in goals (34) and third in points (72)

Newton finished third among rookies in shots on goal (226)

Forward Jacob Gaucher finished tied for sixth among rookies in points (61)

Defenseman Will MacKinnon finished tied for second among defenseman in game-winning goals (3)

Defenseman Colin Felix finished tied for first among all defensemen in major penalties (9)

Among rookies, Felix finished third among rookies in major penalties (9) and fifth in penalty minutes (139)

Captain Garrett McFadden finished tied for 10th among defensemen in points (41)

Defenseman Mason Millman finished eighth among defensemen in points (45)

Millman was tied for fourth among defenseman in game-winning goals (2)

Goalie Pat Nagle finished tied for sixth in the league in goals-against average (2.61 GAA)

The game will be streamed live on the Royals Broadcast Network available on the following platforms:

FloSports: flosports.link/3yarTg4

Mixlr: mixlr.com/readingroyals

