Steelheads Lose 3-2 to Grizzlies and Now Trail 2-0 in Series

April 21, 2023 - ECHL (ECHL) - Idaho Steelheads News Release







BOISE, ID - The Idaho Steelheads dropped game two of the Mountain Division Semifinals by a final score of 3-2 vs. the Utah Grizzlies Friday night in in front of a sellout crowd of 5,210 fans at the Idaho Central Arena. Idaho travels to Utah Wednesday and Friday for games three and four at 7:10 p.m.

Tarun Fizer made it 1-0 Utah with a power-play goal at 16:54 of the first period on a one time shot from the left circle. The Grizzlies took the 1-0 lead into the dressing room outshooting the Steelheads 12-6.

Idaho had four power-plays in the middle frame but were unable to capitalize on any of their chances and still were behind 1-0. Shots in the middle frame were 15-7 Utah.

An unfortunate bounce off an Idaho defenseman in front of the net led to Utah taking a 2-0 lead 3:39 into the final frame as Kyle Mayhew would get credit the goal. 87 seconds later after a heavy forecheck from Zach Walker and Justin Misiak, Cody Haiskanen (1st) stepped into a wrist shot in the right circle beating Trent Miner to pull the Steelheads back within one. Idaho pulled goaltender Adam Scheel with 2:49 to play trailing by a goal. The Grizzlies won a defensive zone face-off and from his own high slot Dylan Fitze fired towards the empty-net and made it 3-1. The Steelheads pulled the goalie again and Ty Pelton-Byce (1st) fired a wrist shot through the five-hole of Miner with assists going to Owen Headrick and Patrick Kudla.

Idaho fought until the last second but Trent Miner finished the game turning aside 29 of the 31 shots he faced securing the Grizzlies victory. Adam Scheel also made 29 saves on 31 shots.

BOX SCORE

ICCU THREE STARS

1) Ty Pelton-Byce (IDH)

2) Cody Haiskanen (IDH)

3) Tarun Fizer (UTA)

GAME NOTES

- Idaho finished 0-for-4 on the power-play while Utah was 1-for-4.

- Utah outshot Idaho 32-31.

- Nick Canade (DNP), Demetrios Koumontzis (DNP), Jack Becker (DNP), and Jordan Kawaguchi (INJ) did not play for Idaho.

- Ty Pelton-Byce and Wade Murphy each tallied four shots leading Idaho.

REMAINING SCHEDULE

Game 3 - at Utah Wednesday, April 26 at 7:10 p.m. (MT)

Game 4 - at Utah Friday, April 28 at 7:10 p.m. (MT)

Game 5 - at Utah Saturday, April 29 at 7:10 p.m. (MT) *If Necessary*

Game 6 - at Idaho Monday, May 1 at 7:10 p.m. (MT) *If Necessary*

Game 7 - at Idaho Tuesday, May 2 at 7:10 p.m. (MT) *If Necessary*

Stay up to date with all things Steelheads on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram. Watch all Steelheads home games on FloHockey and Sparklight Channel 72 and listen on the Steelheads flagship station, 95.3 FM KTIK "The Ticket".

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from April 21, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.