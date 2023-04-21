Everblades Open Kelly Cup Playoffs Saturday in South Carolina

ESTERO, Fla. - The defending Kelly Cup Champion Florida Everblades will begin their quest for a third Kelly Cup with a best-of-seven South Division Semifinal series against the South Carolina Stingrays to open the 2023 Kelly Cup Playoffs, presented by Lexus Dealers of Southwest Florida. The best-of-seven series will get underway with Games One and Two at the North Charleston Coliseum, home of the top-seeded Stingrays, on Saturday, April 22 and Monday, April 24. As the number four seed, the Everblades will host Games Three and Four at Hertz Arena on Wednesday, April 26 and Friday, April 28. If necessary, the Blades would host Game Five on Saturday, April 29, while the Rays would host Games Six and Seven on Monday, May 1 and Wednesday, May 3.

The winner of the Florida-South Carolina series will advance to meet the winner of the Greenville-Jacksonville series in the South Division Finals.

During the regular season, the Everblades captured the season series against the Stingrays by a 7-2-0-1 margin. In games played at Hertz Arena, the Blades went 5-1-0-0, while Florida claimed a 2-1-0-1 edge in games played in the Palmetto State. Five of the 10 games were decided by one goal, while eight of the 10 games were settled by two goals or less. Florida won the first six games of the season series, while South Carolina won three of the last four, including the most recent contest which was settled in a shootout.

No member of the Everblades payed in all 10 regular-season meetings with South Carolina this season, but Joe Pendenza collected a team-high eight points on two goals and a team-best six assists in nine games. Defenseman Zach Uens leads all active Blades with three goals against the Stingrays. In goal, Evan Fitzpatrick posted a 4-0-0-0 mark in five appearances against the Rays, registering a 1.36 GAA and a .957 save percentage, while Cam Johnson logged a 3-2-0-0 mark in five contests with a 3.23 GAA and a .910 save percentage.

South Carolina's Kevin O'Neil led the season series for the Stingrays, collecting a team-high five goals and 10 points in 10 games against the Everblades, while Josh Wilkins posted a team-leading five assists in nine games. In goal, Tyler Wall was 2-3-0-0 with a 2.78 GAA and a .903 save percentage, while Clay Stevenson went 1-3-1-0 with a 2.20 GAA and a .917 save percentage. Both appeared in five games.

The 2023 South Division Semifinals will be the eighth playoff series between the clubs, which first met in a 2002 Wild Card game won by the Everblades. After Florida won three straight playoff series in 2002 (wild card), 2004 (division finals) and 2005 (conference quarterfinals), South Carolina has won four straight playoff series including division finals in 2009, 2015 and 2017 and the conference semifinals in 2021. Overall in the all-time postseason series, the Everblades are 3-4 in total series, 14-16 in games played and have been outscored 100-97. Among all ECHL teams, the Blades have faced the Stingrays in more series and games than any other team.

Single game tickets for the first two home games of the 2023 Kelly Cup Playoffs, presented by Lexus Dealers of Southwest Florida, are on sale at the Fifth Third Bank Box Office at Hertz Arena, online HERE or by calling the Everblades office at 239-948-PUCK.

Promotions at Hertz Arena for the opening round of the 2023 Kelly Cup Playoffs, presented by Lexus, include the ever-popular Hump Day Deals for Game Three with $3.00 Bud Light Drafts and $3.00 hot dogs, and our 239 Friday Deals for Game Four which include two tickets, two programs and a large bucket of popcorn.

2023 KELLY CUP PLAYOFFS- FIRST ROUND AT A GLANCE

Game

1

Saturday, April 22

Everblades at Stingrays

North Charleston Coliseum 6:05 p.m.

Game

2

Monday, April 24

Everblades at Stingrays

North Charleston Coliseum 7:05 p.m

Game 3

Wednesday, April 26

Stingrays at Everblades

Hertz Arena 7:30 p.m.

Game 4

Friday, April 28

Stingrays at Everblades

Hertz Arena 7:30 p.m.

Game 5*

Saturday, April 29

Stingrays at Everblades

Hertz Arena 7:00 p.m.

Game 6*

Monday, May 1

Everblades at Stingrays

North Charleston Coliseum 7:05 p.m.

Game 7*

Wednesday, May 3

Everblades at Stingrays

North Charleston Coliseum 7:05 p.m.

Home Games in Bold * Games 5, 6 and 7, if Necessary

