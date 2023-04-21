Grizzlies Gameday: Game 2 in Boise - Utah Leads Series 1-0

April 21, 2023 - ECHL (ECHL) - Utah Grizzlies News Release







Utah Grizzlies at Idaho Steelheads. Game 2 of the Mountain Division Semifinals

Idaho Central Arena. 7:10 pm. Utah leads the series 1-0.

Online Video Stream - FloHockey.TV - https://www.flohockey.tv/events/10888722-2023-utah-grizzlies-vs-idaho-steelheads

Audio Broadcast - The Utah Grizzlies YouTube Channel - https://www.youtube.com/@THEUTAHGRIZZLIES

#1 Idaho Steelheads (58-11-3) vs. #4 Utah Grizzlies (35-33-4)

Game 1 - Utah 3 Idaho 0 - Trent Miner 43 save shutout. Jordan Martel had 1 goal and 1 assist. Dakota Raabe and Kyle Betts each scored a goal. Idaho outshot Utah 43 to 24. Utah was 0 for 2 on the power play and 4 for 4 on the penalty kill.

Game 2 - Friday, April 21 at 7:10 p.m. MT at Idaho

Game 3 - Wednesday, April 26 at 7:10 p.m. MT at Utah

Game 4 - Friday, April 28 at 7:10 p.m. MT at Utah

Game 5 - Saturday, April 29 at 7:10 p.m. MT at Utah (If Necessary)

Game 6 - Monday, May 1 at 7:10 p.m. MT at Idaho (If Necessary)

Game 7 - Tuesday, May 2 at 7:10 p.m. MT at Idaho (If Necessary)

Utah Grizzlies 2023 Kelly Cup Playoff Roster

Forwards (13): Kyle Betts, Brandon Cutler, Dylan Fitze, Tarun Fizer, Keaton Jameson, Jordan Martel, Mick Messner, Tyler Penner, Dakota Raabe, Nolan Ritchie, Zach Tsekos, Johnny Walker, Cameron Wright.

Defenseman (8): Brycen Martin, Luke Martin, Kyle Mayhew, Connor McDonald, Kyle Pouncy, James Shearer, Cory Thomas, Aaron Thow.

Goaltenders (3): Garrett Metcalf, Trent Miner, Lukas Parik.

Playoff tickets are on sale now. Go to utahgrizzlies.com or call (801) 988-8000 for tickets and more information on the Grizzlies 2023 Kelly Cup Playoff run.

Welcome Back Dakota Raabe and Johnny Walker

In game 1 Dakota Raabe made his first appearance since March 19th at Allen and he looked sharp as he scored Utah's first goal 16:07 into the second period. Raabe has been a clutch performer against Idaho in his pro career. Raabe scored 3 goals on April 15, 2022 in the game where Utah clinched the division championship for the first time in team history. In 15 games vs Idaho in the regular season Raabe had 2 goals and 3 assists. This season Raabe was solid in his first full year as a pro as he scored 36 points (11 goals, 25 assists) in 55 games.

Johnny Walker also returned to the Grizzlies lineup from an injury as he played for the first time since March 29th vs Wichita. Walker had 1 shot on goal. This season the Arizona State product had 18 points (12 goals, 6 assists) in 33 games.

5 Grizzlies Were a +2 in the Win

5 players were a +2 for Utah in the game 1 win at Idaho. Defenseman Kyle Mayhew, Aaron Thow and forwards Keaton Jameson, Jordan Martel and Cameron Wright were each a +2 for the Grizz. Aaron Thow was a +16 in his last 28 regular season games. It was no surprise to see Martel in the positive category as he was a +12 for Utah in 45 games.

Kyle Betts Has Made an Impact

Kyle Betts has been outstanding for the Grizzlies after he was released from the Belleville Senators on April 10th. Betts played in the first weekend of action for Utah this season before signing with the Senators. Betts appeared in 40 games with Belleville and had 1 goal and 2 assists. In 3 games last week against Tulsa, Betts had 5 assists. He had 2 assists on both April 12th and 14th and 1 assist on April 15th. Betts scored a goal 1:54 into the third period of Utah's 3-0 game 1 win.

Grizzlies Ironmen

There are 2 players who appeared in all 72 games this season: Dylan Fitze and Tyler Penner. Penner was 1 of 2 Grizzlies along with Mason Mannek, who appeared in all 72 games last season. Fitze has not missed a game for Utah since joining the club via a trade with Orlando on March 24, 2022. Fitze finished 4th on the club with 17 goals and is 5th in points with 38.

Jordan Martel Named League Player of the Week

"The Rooster" Jordan Martel was named the Inglasco league Player of the Week for April 10-16. Martel had 1 goal and 7 assists in 3 games vs Tulsa. Martel had 1 goal and 1 assist in Utah's 5-3 win over Tulsa on April 12. Martel had 3 assists in 2 straight games on April 14-15 as the Grizz clinched a spot in the playoffs. Martel continued his hot stretch as he scored 1 goal and 1 assist in game 1 in Boise.

Grizzlies Winning Weekly/Monthly Awards (2022-2023 season)

Andrew Nielsen - Player of the Week (October 31- November 6, 2022)

Andrew Nielsen - 2023 Western Conference All-Star Team.

Trent Miner - ECHL Goaltender of the Week (Jan. 16-22, 2023).

Brandon Cutler - Player of the Week (January 23-29, 2023).

Jordan Martel - Player of the Week (April 10-16, 2023).

The Shutout King Does It Again

Trent Miner earned his third shutout of the season as he stopped all 31 Tulsa shots on April 15, 2023. It's Miner's 10th shutout in a Utah uniform and 11th professional shutout. It was his third shutout vs Tulsa.

In game 1 of the Mountain Division Semifinals the 22 year-old Miner does it again as he stopped all 43 Idaho shots in Utah's 3-0 win. It's Miner's first pro playoff shutout. It's the 4th time that Miner has shut out Idaho. He had 3 shutouts vs Idaho in the 2021-2022 regular season.

Miner Professional Shutouts

20 save shutout for Colorado vs Tucson on February 27, 2021.

21 save shutout vs Idaho on October 24, 2021.

27 save shutout at Wichita on October 29, 2021.

27 save shutout vs Kalamazoo on December 6, 2021.

28 save shutout vs Wichita on December 15, 2021.

30 save shutout at Idaho on March 18, 2022.

33 save shutout vs Tulsa on March 26, 2022.

32 save shutout at Idaho on April 9, 2022.

30 save shutout vs Trois Rivieres on November 27, 2022.

35 save shutout at Tulsa on January 20, 2023.

31 save shutout vs Tulsa on April 15, 2023.

43 save shutout at Idaho on April 19, 2023. - Game 1, 2023 Mountain Division Semifinals.

Utah Grizzlies All-time Shutout Leaders (Regular Season)

- Trent Miner - 10

- Tommy Salo - 7

- Jason Bacashihua - 6

- Igor Bobkov - 6

- Ryan Faragher - 6

2023 Utah Grizzlies Kelly Cup Playoffs Totals (league rankings)

Overall record: 1-0

Home record: 0-0. Utah went 19-17 at home this season.

Road record: 1-0. Utah won 3 regular season games at Idaho Central Arena. Idaho was 25-1 at home vs teams other than Utah.

Win percentage: .1000

Streak: Won 1. Utah has won 4 in a row if you count the regular season.

Goals per game: 3.00 Goals for: 3

Goals against per game: 0.00 Goals Allowed: 0

Shots per game: 24.00

Shots against per game: 43.00

Power Play: 0 for 2

Penalty Kill: 4 for 4.

Penalty Minutes: 8. 8.00 per game.

Shorthanded Goals: 0

Shorthanded Goals Allowed: 0

Record When Scoring First: 1-0

Opposition Scores First: 0-0

Record in One Goal Games (Regular Season): 13-6-4.

SCORING 1ST 2ND 3RD OT/Shootout TOTAL

Utah Grizzlies 0 1 2 0 3

Opposition 0 0 0 0 0

Team Leaders (2023 Kelly Cup Playoffs)

Goals: Kyle Betts/Jordan Martel/Dakota Raabe (1)

Assists: Keaton Jameson, Jordan Martel, Tyler Penner, Cory Thomas, Aaron Thow

Points: Martel (2)

Plus/Minus: 5 tied at (+2) - Kyle Mayhew, Aaron Thow, Cameron Wright, Jordan Martel & Keaton Jameson.

PIM: Cameron Wright (4)

Power Play Points: 0

Power Play Goals: 0

Power Play Assists: 0

Shots on Goal: Kyle Betts (5)

Shooting Percentage: Dakota Raabe (100%) - 1 for 1.

Game Winning Goals: Raabe (1)

Wins: Trent Miner (1)

Save %: Miner (.1000).

Goals Against Average: Miner (0.00)

Shutouts: Miner (1)

Bear Bites: Grizzlies Team Notes

Utah went 16-16-4 on the road. They picked up 36 of a possible 72 points for an even .500 record on the road. The 16 road wins are the 3rd most in the Mountain Division. Idaho has 23 road wins and Allen has 18. Utah has a point in 9 of their last 12 road games. Last season the Grizzlies had 19 road wins, which was the most of any Mountain division teams.

Utah has scored 113 goals over their last 28 games. Utah is 24-7-1 when scoring first. The Grizz went 13-6-4 in one goal games. Utah is 22-10-4 in games decided by 1 or 2 goals. Utah is 26-2 when leading after 2 periods. The Grizz have standings points in 19 of their last 28 games. Utah is averaging 37.71 shots per game in their last 28 contests.

Grizzlies First Round Opponent: Idaho Steelheads

The Idaho Steelheads had a record-breaking regular season. They set a new league record with 58 wins and 119 standings points. Idaho went 58-11-1-2 in the regular season. Defenseman Cody Haiskanen and Matt Register tied for the league lead with a +53 rating. The +53 rating is tied for the second highest in a season in ECHL history. Register and fellow defenseman Owen Headrick were named first team all ECHL. Headrick was second on the Steelheads with 54 points (15 goals, 39 assists). Ryan Dmowski led Idaho with 30 goals and 67 points. Register led the Steelheads with 43 assists. Idaho's team save percentage this season was .927. They were led by 2nd team all ECHL goaltender Adam Scheel, who had a 1.97 goals against average and a .932 save percentage. Idaho led the league in goals per game at 4.03 and they also lead the league in fewest goals per game allowed at 2.13. Idaho broke a league record for home wins in a season with 32. 3 of Idaho's 4 losses at home came to the hands of the Grizzlies. Head Coach Everett Sheen was named the 2022-2023 ECHL Coach of the Year.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from April 21, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.